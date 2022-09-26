City of Fircrest-RESCHEDULED CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular Fircrest Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022 has been canceled and rescheduled for Monday, October 10, 2022 at 4:00 P.M.

These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466. Please visit WWW.CITYOFFIRCREST.NET for the agenda.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

IDX-963676

September 26, 2022