CITY OF FIRCREST

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The City of Fircrest, Washington invites submittals from experienced executive search consulting firms or individuals to assist the City with conducting a search that will lead to the selection of a new City Manager.

The deadline for submittals is November 18, 2022, at 2:00 PM, Pacific Time. For the full RFQ and additional information please visit the City’s website at: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/category/bids/

October 24, 2022