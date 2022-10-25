NO. 22-4-00550-8

NOTICE OF FILING DECLARATION OF COMPLETION OF PROBATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of: MIRIAM B. MORA, Deceased.

YOU AND EACH OF YOUR ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the attached Declaration of Completion of Probate was filed by the undersigned in the above-entitled Court on the 21st day of October, 2022, unless you shall file a Petition in the above-entitled Court requesting the Court to approve the reasonableness of said fees, or for an accounting, or both, and serve a copy thereof upon the Personal Representative’s lawyer, within thirty (30) days after the date of said filing, the amount of fees paid or to be paid will be deemed reasonable, the acts of the Personal Representative will be deemed approved, the Personal Representative will be automatically discharged without further Order of the Court, and the Declaration of Completion of Probate will be final and deemed the equivalent of a Decree of Distribution entered under Chapter 11.76 RCW.

If you file and serve a Petition within the period specified, the undersigned will request the Court to fix a time and place for the hearing of your Petition, and you will be notified of the time and place thereof, by mail, or personal service, not less than ten (10) days before the hearing on said Petition.

DATED this 21st day of October, 2022.

/s/TERRY A. ROBINSON

W.S.B.A. #13991

Attorney for Personal Representative

310 29th Street NE, Suite 201

Puyallup, WA 98372

(253) 770-2769

IDX-965528

October 25, November 1, 8, 15, 2022