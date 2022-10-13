CITY OF FIRCREST

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The City of Fircrest, WA invites submittals from qualified firms interested in providing professional long-range planning services for the 2024 periodic update of the Fircrest Comprehensive Plan and associated development regulations. The City of Fircrest is preparing for its 2024 Comprehensive Plan periodic update and is looking for an experienced consultant team to lead and guide the City through the update process. The deadline for submittals is November 7, 2022, at 5:00 PM, Pacific Time. For the full RFQ and additional information please visit the City’s website at: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/category/bids/

IDX-964854

October 13, 2022