City of Fircrest

Request for Proposals (RFP)

Fircrest Park Tennis Court Resurfacing

The City of Fircrest Parks and Recreation Department is requesting proposals to resurface three (3) tennis courts at one (1) park within the City. The resurfacing and striping will change some of the courts from a standard tennis court layout to also include pickleball lines. Please see the scope of work for additional details. The contractor will not only renovate the current old tennis courts at Fircrest Park, but also transform them into a new multisport court. In addition to resurfacing and re-stripping the courts for tennis, the contractor will also include striping for pickle ball on each side of the three tennis courts, equaling a total of six (6) pickleball courts and three (3) tennis courts.

Instructions and Guidelines

Questions Concerning the specifications should be directed in writing to Jeff Grover at jgrover@cityoffircrest.net

Area of Work

Fircrest Park Tennis Courts

542 Electron Way

Fircrest, WA 98466

You may view and download the full RFP at https://www.cityoffircrest.net/category/bids/

RFP submittals must be received by 4:00 pm on March 3rd in order to be considered. RFP submittals should be mailed, or hand delivered to:

City of Fircrest

Jeff Grover

115 Ramsdell St

Fircrest, WA 98466

February 6, 2023