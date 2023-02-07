PIERCE TRANSIT

CALL FOR BIDS

COMMERCE FACILITY BUS CHARGING STATIONS INSTALLATION

Contract No. 1631

PIERCE TRANSIT is a municipal corporation with administrative offices located at 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-4431. Bid proposals are being solicited from bidders to furnish labor, equipment, and materials to complete the Pierce Transit Commerce Facility Bus Charging Station installations only. Scope of Work:

All materials and labor necessary to install one (1) Flex 180KW Charger – HE9821001-01 and three (3) Charge Pillars – HE9820006-1 within the bus tunnel at the Commerce Transit Center in Tacoma per the plans and specifications, including, but not limited to concrete, electrical, power distribution to support EV equipment, and site improvements. The EV Charging equipment has been purchased by Pierce Transit and will be furnished to the awarded contractor for installation. The Engineer’s Estimate is $400,000.00 to $500,000.00. Sealed bids will be received at Pierce Transit’s headquarters, main lobby reception counter, 3701 96th St. SW, Lakewood, Washington until 10:00 a.m. on March 1, 2023, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A pre-bid conference and site visit have been set for February 13, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Potential bidders are strongly encouraged to attend. On street Paid parking is available at the “Park Plaza North”, located at 923 Commerce Street, Tacoma, WA 98402. Bidder is responsible for parking fees. The site visit will convene at 930 Commerce Street, Tacoma WA, 98402, Zone C. IT IS A REQUIREMENT TO WEAR REFLECTIVE CLOTHING (SAFETY VESTS). All inquiries regarding the contents and requirements of this Bid must be in writing and directed to: Luis Hernandez, Contract Coordinator. lhernandez@piercetransit.org Each bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check or Bid Bond in an amount equal to five (5) percent of the Bid. Disadvantaged, Minority, and Women’s Business Enterprises are encouraged to respond. Pierce Transit does not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age or handicap in consideration for a project award.

Pierce Transit reserves the right to reject any and all bids, waive technicalities or irregularities and to accept any bid if such action is believed to be for the best interest of Pierce Transit.

Plans, specifications, addenda, reference documents, and plan holders list for this project are available on-line through Builders Exchange of Washington, Inc. at http://www.bxwa.com. Click on: “Posted Projects”; “Public Works”, “Pierce Transit”, and “Projects Bidding”. Bidders are encouraged to “Register as a Bidder”, in order to receive automatic email notification of future addenda and to be placed on the “Bidders List”. This service is provided free of charge to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, & Vendors bidding this project. This online plan center provides bidders with fully usable online documents, including time saving on-line digitizer/take-off tools; automatic addenda notification; viewing and or printing plans, details, & specifications at your own desk top printer, plotter, or from multiple reprographic houses utilizing on-line print order form. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at 425-258-1303 should you require further assistance.

Equal Employment Opportunity:

Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

PIERCE TRANSIT

Luis Hernandez

Contract Coordinator ADVERTISED Tacoma Daily Index

Daily Journal of Commerce

OMWBE

IDX-971209

February 7, 2023