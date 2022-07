NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold special meeting study session on August 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. for the sole purpose of holding a Council Goals Workshop.

This meeting is open to the public. Zoom information will be posted at City Hall and on our website. WWW.CITYOFFIRCREST.NET

For questions, contact jwestman@cityoffircrest.net or

253-564-8901

IDX-958945

July 19, 2022