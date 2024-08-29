City of Fircrest-Preliminary 2025 Budget

CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON PRELIMINARY 2025 BUDGET

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on November 12, 2024, commencing at 7:15 P.M., or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on the Preliminary 2025 Budget. These meetings are open to the public. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comments may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

August 29, 2024