City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will hold a special meeting on November 16, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. for Whittier Park Master Plan Public Engagement Meeting at Roy H. Murphy Community Center, 555 Contra Costa Ave, Fircrest, WA 98466. These meetings are open to the public. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the calendar and agenda updates.

For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net

November 14, 2023