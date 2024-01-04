City of Fircrest-NOTICE OF SPECIAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CIVIL

SERVICE COMMISSION

MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest Civil Service Commission will hold a special meeting on January 8, 2024, at 4:00 P.M. for the sole purpose of recertifying the Lateral Police Officer Eligibility List at Fircrest City Hall. These meetings are open to the public and are held at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net for the agenda. For questions, please contact 253-564-8901 or email aburkhart@cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-989562

January 4, 2024