City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCES PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

FEBRUARY 9, 2021

Summary of Ordinance 1669: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1433 RELATING TO THE COLLECTION AND DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE, RECYCLABLE MATERIALS AND YARD WASTE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466 and on our website, www.cityoffircrest.net (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

Summary of Ordinance 1670: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1653 AND FMC 6.08. 130 RELATING TO THE SCHEDULE OF RATES AND CHARGES FOR SOLID WASTE COLLECTION. The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466 and on our website, www.cityoffircrest.net (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

Summary of Ordinance 1671: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 1 OF ORDINANCE NO. 1579 AND FMC 6.08.140 RELATING TO THE COLLECTIONS AND DISPOSAL OF SOLID WASTE, RECYCLEABLE MATERIALS, AND YARD WASTE FOR SPECIAL EVENTS.

IDX-919681

February 11, 2021