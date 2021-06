City of Fircrest

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

JUNE 22, 2021

Summary of Ordinance 1674: AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING SECTION 25 OF ORDINANCE 1598 AND FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE SECTION 22.26.025 EXEMPTIONS TO THE SIGN CODE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466, or on the City’s website, www.cityoffircrest.net. You may also call (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-930947

June 24, 2021