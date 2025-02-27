CITY OF FIRCREST-NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED

City of Fircrest

FEBRUARY 25, 2025

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY FIRCREST CITY COUNCIL

Summary of Ordinance 1737:AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF FIRCREST, WASHINGTON, AMENDING FIRCREST MUNICIPAL CODE (“FMC”) 2.44.050 RELATING TO SALARIES OF NON-UNION CITY EMPLOYEES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The complete text of this ordinance is available at the Fircrest City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466. (253) 564-8901. Copies will be mailed upon request.

IDX-1009796

February 27, 2025