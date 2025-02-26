MATATULA ASAELI AND FAAALO SARONA LIULEVAEGA-Summons

SUMMONS (60 DAYS)

FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

Ally Bank,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MATATULA ASAELI AND FAAALO SARONA LIULEVAEGA

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Faaalo Sarona Liulevaega

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 26th day of February, 2025, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Ally Bank, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, LOGS Legal Group LLP, their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of the action is for Breach of Contract and Foreclosure of Personal Property.

If you are in the active military service of the United States, or believe that you may be entitled to protection of the SCRA, please contact our office. If you do not contact us, we will report to the court that we do not believe that you are protected under the SCRA.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Washington State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.wsba.org or by calling (206) 443-9722 (in the Seattle metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Washington at (800) 945-9722.

This summons is issued pursuant to CRLJ rule 4 of the of the State of Washington

Attorneys for Plaintiff,

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

By: /s/ James A. Craft James A Craft

WSBA#47763 [jcraft@logs.com]

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255,

Vancouver, WA 98683

(360) 260-2253;

Fax (360) 260-2285

IDX-1009683

February 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 2025