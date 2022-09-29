CITY OF FIRCREST

HEARING EXAMINER PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Fircrest Hearing Examiner will conduct a public hearing for proposed amendments to the zoning map to modify the locations and configurations of PROS zoning district. The project address is 2119 Mildred Street, Fircrest WA. The project webpage can be found here: https://www.cityoffircrest.net/mildred-development-project/. The hearing will be held on October 11, 2022, commencing at 3:00 pm or thereafter, to consider these amendments. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or submit your comment before 2 pm on 10/11/22 and it will be read into the record. Contact: Jayne Westman, Planning/Building Department, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253-564-8901; email: permits@cityoffircrest.net. Staff reports will be posted on the above website on or before October 7, 2022, and will be available at the hearing.

IDX-963931

September 29, 2022