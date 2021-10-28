50°F
City of Fircrest

City of Fircrest-Digital Message Display Sign

by Ken Spurrell

Request for Proposals

Digital Message Display Sign

The City of Fircrest Parks and Recreation Department is requesting proposals from qualified sign manufacturers for a digital message display sign.

Instructions and Guidelines

Bid proposals will be received for a digital message display sign. 1. You may view and download the full RFP at www.cityoffircrest.net.

2. Bid proposals should be mailed, or hand delivered to:

City of Fircrest

Jeff Grover

115 Ramsdell St

Fircrest, WA 98466

3. Bid proposals must be received by 4:00 pm on November 23rd in order to be considered.

4. Questions Concerning the specifications should be directed in writing to Jeff Grover at jgrover@cityoffircrest.net

5. Area of Work

Alice Peers Park

601 San Juan Ave

Fircrest, WA 98466

IDX-941609

October 28, 2021

