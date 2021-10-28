City of Fircrest-Digital Message Display Sign

Request for Proposals
Digital Message Display Sign
The City of Fircrest Parks and Recreation Department is requesting proposals from qualified sign manufacturers for a digital message display sign.
Instructions and Guidelines
Bid proposals will be received for a digital message display sign. 1. You may view and download the full RFP at www.cityoffircrest.net.
2. Bid proposals should be mailed, or hand delivered to:
City of Fircrest
Jeff Grover
115 Ramsdell St
Fircrest, WA 98466
3. Bid proposals must be received by 4:00 pm on November 23rd in order to be considered.
4. Questions Concerning the specifications should be directed in writing to Jeff Grover at jgrover@cityoffircrest.net
5. Area of Work
Alice Peers Park
601 San Juan Ave
Fircrest, WA 98466
IDX-941609
October 28, 2021