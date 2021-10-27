No. 21-2-07233-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BRUCE K. DUNLAP, a single person,

Plaintiff,

vs.

AGNES J. STENQUIST, deceased; THE ESTATE OF AGNES JANE STENQUIST; EDWARD ALLEN RIDDLE, trustee of the AGNES J. STENQUIST TESTAMENTARY TRUST; and the heirs and devisees of Agnes J. Stenquist any and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to The Estate of Agenes Jane Stenquist; Edward Allen Riddle, trustee of the Agnes J. Stenquist Testamentary Trust; and the heirs and devisees of Agnes J. Stenquist any and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein the unknown heirs and devisees of Agnes J. Stenquist, deceased; and any and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the complaint herein:

You, and each of you, are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 27th day of October, 2021, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiff, at their office below stated; and, in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the complaint in this action which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to quiet title in plaintiffs to real estate in Pierce County, Washington, described as:

Lot 80 of Lake Josephine Riviera No. 14, according to plat recorded in Book 38 of Plats at Pages 8, 9, and 10, in Pierce County, Washington.

Situate in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, against the claim of the defendants and any one of them.

Dated this 22nd day of October, 2021.

BLADO KIGER BOLAN, P.S.

/s/Douglas N. Kiger, WSBA #26211

Attorney for Bruce K. Dunlap

4717 South 19th Street, Suite 109

Tacoma, WA 98405 253-272-2997

IDX-941405

October 27, November 3, 10, 17, 24, December 1, 2021