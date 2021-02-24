City of Fircrest

Comprehensive Plan Amendments 2021

The City of Fircrest is hereby giving notice that the Planning and Building Department will be accepting applications for Comprehensive Plan amendments beginning March 1, 2021 and ending April 30, 2021 at 5:00PM. Except as provided for in FMC Chapter 23 and RCW 36.70A.130, amendment requests received after the deadline will not be considered during the 2021 amendment process. Information pertaining to the Comprehensive Plan and amendment process is available at City Hall, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest WA 98466. For more information, please contact the Planning and Building Department, 253-564-8902 or planning@cityoffircrest.net.

