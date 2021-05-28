CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO FMC 22.26.025 SIGN CODE EXEMPTIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on June 8th, 2021, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or soon thereafter, to accept public comments on proposed amendments to FMC 22.26.025 Sign Code Exemptions. These meetings are open to the public. To comply with the Governor’s orders, our City Council meetings will be physically closed to the public. Call-in information will be posted at City Hall and on our website for the public to listen via Zoom. You may also dial:1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 838 2218 0448 Passcode: 312044. If you would like to make a public comment, you may speak at the appropriate time or e-mail the City Clerk your comment before 5 pm and it will be read into the record.

Written comment may also be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; email: jwestman@cityoffircrest.net. Visit the City’s website for more information at www.cityoffircrest.net.

IDX-928288

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



May 28, 2021