CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON:

PROPOSED TEXT AMENDMENTS REGARDING STORMWATER NPDES COMPLIANCE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on February 14, 2023, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on the proposed text amendments regarding stormwater NPDES compliance. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-970540

January 27, 2023