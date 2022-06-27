CITY OF FIRCREST

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING TO RECEIVE COMMENTS ON THE PROPOSED 6-YEAR TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENT PLAN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Fircrest City Council will conduct a public hearing on July 12th, 2022, commencing at 7:15 P.M. or thereafter, to accept public comments on a 6-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Individuals who desire special accommodations should contact the Fircrest City Clerk at least 48 business hours before this meeting. Citizens attending the public hearing have the right to provide written and oral comments. Written comment may be sent in advance of the hearing to: City Clerk, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466; phone: 253.564.8901; fax: 253.566.0762. Please visit www.cityoffircrest.net or contact Fircrest City Hall at (253) 564-8901 for more information.

IDX-957601

June 28, 2022