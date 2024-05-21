CITY OF FIRCREST

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

FIRCREST PARK, PARKS MAINTENANCE FACILITY UPGRADE PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that the City of Fircrest, Pierce County, Washington does hereby invite sealed proposals for the Fircrest Park, Parks Maintenance Facility Upgrade Project as described and in accordance with the Bid Documents.

Bid Documents will be available beginning May 21, 2024. Free-of-charge access to project Bid Documents (plans, specifications, addenda, and Bidders List) is provided to Prime Bidders, Subcontractors, and Vendors by going to www.bxwa.com and clicking on “Posted Projects”, “Public Works”, and “City of Fircrest”. This online plan room provides Bidders with fully usable online documents with the ability to: download, view, print, order full/partial plan sets from numerous reprographic sources, and a free online digitizer/take-off tool. It is recommended that Bidders “Register” in order to receive automatic e-mail notification of future addenda and to place themselves on the “Self-Registered Bidders List”. Bidders that do not register will not be automatically notified of addenda and will need to periodically check the on-line plan room for addenda issued on this project. Contact Builders Exchange of Washington at (425) 258-1303 should you require assistance with access or registration.

This project includes an optional pre-bid walk-through. The pre-bid walk-through for this project is scheduled for WEDNESDAY MAY 29, 2024 at 11:00 AM. The meeting will be onsite at 424 Spring St, Fircrest WA, 98466

The scope of “design/build” work consists of the following: See attached aerial photo and pictures for reference. Remove the south facing wall to extend the structure and existing concrete slab 20 feet to the south, remove western facing concrete ramp, replace roof to account for a 10-foot covered storage area to the west, install gutters and siding to mirror the colors and aesthetic of the Fircrest Community Center. Remove the west facing rollup door and frame in area. The 10-foot covered storage area will also include an additional 10 feet of uncovered gravel storage space. This entire area is to be enclosed with a black vinyl 6ft chain link fence with privacy slats and a double swinging gate. Replace existing eastern facing rollup door and add an eastern facing man-door near the SE corner of the structure. Additional interior and exterior electrical upgrades to include receptacles, LED lighting, and new Panel. The structure requires basic water and sewer needs to accommodate a utility sink and eyewash station. All backfill of the foundation and storage area shall be completed with 3 inches deep of 5/8-inch CSTC. Sewer connection will need to be made to existing sewer stub. Onsite water is already metered but will need to be reconnected.

The City of Fircrest will cover all permitting costs in addition to applicable General Facilities Charges for reconnecting to City Water and Sewer.

Estimated Bid Range: $125,000 to $175,000

Proposals for this work must be sealed, marked “CITY OF FIRCREST – FIRCREST PARK, PARKS MAINTENANCE FACILITY UPGRADE PROJECT”, and returned to the City of Fircrest City Hall at 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA 98466-6999 by 1:00 PM June 7, 2024 where and at which time the proposals will be opened and read aloud.

Direct questions regarding the project to Bryce Wakefield, Maintenance Lead. Ph: (253) 238-4119, Email: bwakefield@cityoffircrest.net. All work performed on this project will be subject to Washington State prevailing wage rates. The City of Fircrest is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid bond, in the amount not less than 5% of the bid amount, with a corporate surety licensed to do business in the State of Washington, and no bid will be considered unless accompanied by such a bond. At time and place named, such bids will be opened and read, and the City of Fircrest staff will proceed to canvas the bids and may award the project Contract to the lowest responsible bidder. Responsive bidders shall also submit proof of non-debarment along with obtaining a City Business License. The City of Fircrest reserves the unqualified right in their sole and absolute discretion to reject any and all bids, and to accept the bid which, in their sole and absolute judgment will, under all circumstances, best serve the interest of the City of Fircrest.

May 21, 2024