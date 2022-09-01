Charlie Shrem The Perfect Crypto Review (Crypto Investor Network) [Investor Place]

In a recent presentation, Charlie Shrem gave full credit to his $5 investment in Bitcoin before it skyrocketed by 13,000%. His decision then permitted him to live lavishly and his time investment in the world of cryptocurrency has made him a credible person in the industry. As great as this sounds, the expert believes a similar event might happen again. Specifically, he vouches to have spotted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity available at a measly $11. He goes on to explain how this one crypto reminds him a lot of Amazon. How? According to him, this new find has the potential to crush the crypto sphere the same way Amazon has done the e-commerce market.

So, what exactly do we know about Charlie’s so-called “Perfect Crypto”? At the time of writing, he disclosed:

The coin conceivably has a bitcoin-like upside potential of up to 13,000 times or more

Its token could be worth upward of $90 billion if everything goes its way

It is inexpensive, fast, and scalable, all without sacrificing security

It is virtually undiscovered, with less than a 1-in-100,000 chance that investors already own it

The company behind this cryptocurrency checks off the above-listed metrics

When asked what Charlie believes is a top crypto opportunity of 2022, he responded, “Cosmos.” His reasoning goes as follows:

“In a nutshell, Cosmos aims to be the “internet of blockchains” […] building bridges and exploding limitations. In other words, what AWS did for the internet, Cosmos is doing for blockchain. It’s a game-changing platform […] It’s a new, secure way to store and transfer information across hundreds of new business opportunities.”

Luckily, the expert has landed on several other crypto investments worth investing in what remains of 2022. Curious to learn more? This is where it is fitting to introduce Crypto Investor Network.

What is Crypto Investor Network?

Crypto Investor Network is an investment newsletter led by analyst Luke Lango and bitcoin legend Charlie Shrem to help investors profit from the disruptive technology that governs the cryptoverse. As businesses, governmental organizations, and individuals continue to see the potential in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, having a sound understanding from an investment stance is now fundamental. The duo strongly believes that “crypto blockchains will “disintermediate” big banks and big tech, unleashing a multi-trillion-dollar tsunami of new wealth.”

What does a membership to Crypto Investor Network include?

Cosmos is just one of a handful of investments that Charlie sees potential in. By becoming a member of the Crypto Investor Network, investors will gain access to the following informative resources:

Special Report #1. My Top 3 Speculative Crypto Moonshots for 2022

Charlie insists that investors must own a slice of not one but three speculative cryptos. He calls them “the biggest Strike-It-Rich opportunities” he knows. In this special report, members will unearth why he is bullish on these three underappreciated assets. Very little has been disclosed about their usefulness at the time of writing, and it seems Charlie will maintain the suspense until the end.

Special Report #2. NFTs, Tokens, and Blockchain

Charlie believes that many investors are not entirely using NFTs, tokens, or blockchain technology. Inside this report, he will walk everyone through the steps to identifying investments with incredible gains. He will also depict fakes and rug pulls commonly found in this domain.

Special Report #3. 27 Cryptos to SELL Before They DIE

With over 18,000 cryptocurrencies and more being added to the market daily, Charlie insists that 99% are poised to become losers sooner rather than later. To help investors steer clear of these coins, Charlie and his team have since labeled 27 of the popularly known red flags that must be sold off promptly. More details on this list can be gathered through the third special report.

As for the standard perks of the Crypto Investor Network, they include:

Twelve monthly reports of the Crypto Investor Network are released on the first Monday of each month. Charlie will provide an update on existing holdings and reveal the latest developments.

Full 24/7 access to the Crypto Investor Network’s members-only website filled with his latest analysis, advice, recommendations, and educational materials

Exclusive email alerts every week that reveal upcoming buys and sells

How much does the Crypto Investor Network membership cost?

Normally, the Crypto Investor Network membership is offered at $199, but as a special member price, Charlie will provide his service for $49 for the first year. In addition, each subscription will be protected by a 365-day money-back guarantee. Suppose that individuals do not find Charlie’s research helpful to their respective model portfolios at any point within the year. In that case, customer support can be contacted for a full purchase price refund. Here’s how:

Email: feedback@investorplace.com

feedback@investorplace.com Phone: 1 (800) 784 0871

1 (800) 784 0871 Mailing Address: 1125 N. Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201

Who are Charlie Shrem and Luke Lango?

Charlie Shrem is a renowned bitcoin legend. As a young computer programmer, Charlie was one of the early investors of bitcoin to have glanced over the white paper started by Satoshi Nakamoto. The moment the expert read through this paper, he knew the now giant was going to transform America in unimaginable ways. Besides becoming one of the earliest backers, he:

Was one of the founding members of the Bitcoin Foundation (2012)

Served as Vice Chairman until resigning in 2014

Advised and invested in more than two dozen digital currency companies

Launched and managed numerous partnerships between crypto and non-crypto companies

Launched the “Untold Stories” podcast (2019)

It was mentioned in Fortune, Forbes, CNN, 60 Minutes, TED Talks, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal, to list a few.

Was featured in numerous Netflix documentaries and best-selling books (i.e., Bitcoin Billionaires)

As for Luke Lango, he is a growth-focused equities investor and analyst who has had his eyes set on technology, small-cap stocks, and cryptocurrencies with tremendous upside potential. To date, the expert has been credited for following his instincts. In terms of cryptocurrencies, he believes they are built on one of the most disruptive technologies since the Internet. His accomplishments are pretty impressive, as He:

I was involved with Fantastic, a venture-backed social discovery company using Big Data and machine learning.

I graduated from Caltech with a degree in Economics

He is known for his passion for applying math to sports

Previously worked at a fintech startup, Scoutables, designing cash flow management models for professional sports organizations

Was the founding manager at L&F Capital Management, LLC combining quantimental analysis with behavioral economics

Is the editor of Innovation Investor, Daily 10X Stock Report, Early-Stage Investor, Ultimate Crypto, and Crypto Investor Network

Final Verdict

Ultimately, Charlie Shrem has joined forces with Luke Lango to help the general public secure a wealth-building opportunity like never seen before. Charlie compares his discoveries to years ago when he first bought Bitcoin for $5, a price we probably will never see again. By becoming a member of Crypto Investor Network, i.e., a service that focuses primarily on cryptocurrencies has an aggressive investor profile and requires investors to place low to moderate trades as seen fit, expert insight of two renowned investors will be provided.

For the price paid, members are getting much more than we’ve ever seen. It would have been nice to have some hints along the way, but it looks like the only way to access such critical knowledge is by purchasing a year-long membership. Taking everything into consideration, investors must be mindful of the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies and the current global economy before investing. To learn more about The Perfect Crypto, visit here>>>.

