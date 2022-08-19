Jeff Clark Trader: America’s Boldest Income Experiment Review (Jeff on the Street)

Jeff Clark and the team at Jeff Clark Trader have launched a new promotional campaign featuring “America’s boldest income experiment.”

Live from the streets of South Florida, Jeff Clark explains how you can start collecting “$1,000 or more in income over and over again no matter what happens in the market.” Subscribe to Jeff Clark Trader to find out how.

Keep reading to discover everything you need to know about Jeff Clark Trader today and the new promotional campaign today in our review.

What is Jeff Clark Trader?

Jeff Clark Trader is a monthly financial newsletter led by Jeff Clark.

Priced at $199 per year, Jeff Clark Trader is Jeff Clark’s flagship advisory service. The newsletter aims to teach you how to fund a comfortable retirement by trading just three stocks.

Each month, editor Jeff Clark trades just three stocks, month after month, to help readers fund a comfortable retirement.

Jeff Clark Trader is an options trading advisory service for those just starting out with options trading. You can discover how options trading works, including a simple options trading strategy you could use to generate consistent income.

As part of a 2022 promotion, Jeff Clark has launched a promotional video featuring America’s boldest income experiment. Anyone who subscribes to Jeff Clark Trader today receives a bundle of bonus reports – including a guide on how they could earn $1,000 or more over and over again in any market conditions.

Your subscription to Jeff Clark Trader includes training videos, special reports, monthly dispatches, and timely trade alerts.

What is America’s Boldest Income Experiment?

To promote Jeff Clark Trader online, Jeff Clark filmed a presentation on the streets of South Florida. He calls it “America’s Boldest Income Experiment.”

Here’s how Jeff Clark introduces the income experiment:

“Today, I want to show you something just a little bit crazy…I’m going to take you out on the wild streets of South Florida, where I’m going to conduct a money-generating experiment. Specifically…I’m going to test out a simple but little-known financial move to pay for all of the purchases I’m going to make today.”

Jeff wanders around the streets of South Florida with no cash or cards. He plans to only pay for purchases using money generated through the brokerage app on his phone.

Jeff acknowledges that markets are rocky, and it’s tough for traders to consistently make a profit. However, he’s confident his trading system will work.

To make a long story short, Jeff Clark generates a total of $1,420 while walking around the streets of South Florida during a single day. He uses that income to pay for coffee, lunch, and his wife’s order at Nordstrom, among other items.

By subscribing to Jeff Clark Trader today, you can discover how Jeff Clark generated those returns. In fact, Jeff Clark claims investors could “start collecting $1,000 or more in income – over and over again – no matter what happens in the market.”

How Does Jeff Clark’s Trading System Work?

In a video promoting Jeff Clark Trader, we see Jeff Clark earning $1,420 through a simple trade made on his phone while walking around South Florida.

Jeff claims other traders can use his approach to “generate instant cash” from a range of stocks.

So how does Jeff Clark’s trading strategy work? How can you use the trading strategy to generate returns from your trades?

Here are some of the fast facts about Jeff Clark’s trading strategy:

Anyone can learn how to do it

It doesn’t matter if you’re retired or planning to retire

It doesn’t matter if you have millions to invest or much less

You don’t need to invest a single dime upfront

The trading system has nothing to do with dividends, day trading, taking out a loan or anything like that

You can use the trading strategy to generate instant cash from a wide range of stocks

All you need is a phone or a computer and a brokerage account, along with 10 seconds to execute a simple transaction

Jeff Clark claims readers can use this trading strategy “over and over again to generate hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars – every year.”

According to customer testimonials shared in Jeff Clark Trader’s new presentation, some subscribers have made thousands of dollars in under 2 weeks by following this trading system. For example, one trader claims he made $2,000 in 10 days via this trading system, while another claims he made $40,000 one week and $50,000 the next week.

Jeff Clark used this trading system to quit his job as a professional money manager two decades early, at age 42. He still uses this trading strategy today to generate income for himself.

To make a long story short, Jeff Clark’s trading system involves options – although it’s a unique type of options trading not used by other options traders online today.

Jeff Clark Trader and Options Trading

Jeff Clark claims anyone can generate huge returns on investment through options trading. In the latest Jeff Clark Trader presentation, Jeff shares stories of subscribers earning huge returns on investment by following Jeff’s unique options trading system.

Here’s how Jeff explains his unique approach to options trading:

“How does this financial move work? It involves options. But, here’s the thing…I don’t trade options like everyone else. Most people use options to gamble on the markets. I don’t gamble…Instead, I’ve figured out a way to use options to generate retirement income.”

Jeff Clark sees options as a way to reduce risk, generate income, and increase total returns.

Today, more traders are using options – in addition to conventional investments like stocks and bonds – to diversify their portfolios, enhance potential gains, and adjust risk.

By subscribing to Jeff Clark Trader today, you get a free guide explaining Jeff Clark’s trading philosophy and how it works. That guide is called The Ultimate Guide to Generating Income with Options.

In the guide, you can discover how Jeff Clark tries to make consistent returns on investment with options trading – and how subscribers could earn similar returns even with zero experience in options trading.

How Much Money Can You Make?

The Jeff Clark Trader presentation is filled with stories of subscribers making huge returns on investment. Many of the testimonials come from verified customers. Although Jeff is careful to explain that past performance does not guarantee future results, he’s confident in his trading system and how it works.

Here are some of the moneymaking claims shared during the Jeff Clark Trader presentation:

Jeff Clark claims his options trading system “lets you amplify your stock returns” and that “it’s not uncommon to amplify your gains as high as 3x, 5x, even 10x your money with a single play – virtually overnight”

One verified customer claims he earned $1,100 in profit in less than a week by following Jeff’s technique

Another customer claims he made $65,000 in one week, which he describes as “a small fortune,” with one of Jeff Clark’s recommended financial moves

Another customer claims he made $40,000 one week and $50,000 the week before that via Jeff Clark’s options trading

Another verified customer claims he made more than $2,000 in about 10 days via options trading

One verified customer lost huge amounts of money during the 2008 stock market crash, leaving him with just $170,000 in his investment portfolio, but he later earned $480,000 using Jeff Clark’s option trading strategy

Other verified customers report earning 150% in less than 3 weeks, $505 on a trade that cost just $1.36 to get in, and 22% profit in 3 days, among other impressive returns

Overall, the Jeff Clark Trader presentation is filled with testimonials from verified customers who have earned significant returns on investment by following Jeff’s options trading strategy.

Jeff Clark’s Recommended Options Trading Plays

When you subscribe to Jeff Clark Trader today, you can discover Jeff Clark’s recommended options trading techniques.

Jeff Clark sees options as a way to magnify gains by 3x, 5x, or 10x in a short period. Instead of making 5% returns when a stock increases in price, you could make 10x those returns from the same trade by taking advantage of options.

As evidence, Jeff cites an example where he recommended buying Amazon. He recommended buying Amazon stock via an ordinary trade and making an option play at the same time. Here’s what happened next:

“I recommend two plays: A regular trade and an options play. Both made big gains…But the options play went up 300% in 14 days. That’s 10 times as much as the regular stock trade – in half the time.”

The ordinary Amazon trade earned returns of 30%, which is impressive on its own. However, Jeff’s recommended options play went up 300% in 14 days, which is an insanely good return. It increased 10x the ordinary trade in half the time.

During his presentation, Jeff mentions several other options trades that generated impressive returns, including:

267% in 7 days on SPDR Gold Shares

100% in 22 days on Seabridge Gold

76% in 12 days on Hecla Mining

118% in 14 days on Glamis Gold, 490% in 25 days on Palomar Medical

233% in 13 days on D.R. Horton

When you subscribe to Jeff Clark trader, you receive a free bonus guide called The Ultimate Guide to Generating Income with Options. In the guide, Jeff explains how you could potentially earn similar returns to those trades above by making the right options moves today.

What’s Included with Jeff Clark Trader?

As part of a 2022 promotion, Jeff Clark is bundling multiple bonus guides with all new subscriptions to Jeff Clark Trader. If you subscribe to Jeff Clark Trader today, you get bonus reports on options trading, bonus masterclass videos, and other materials – all delivered for free with your subscription.

Here’s what is included with Jeff Clark Trader when you subscribe today:

Monthly Issues of Jeff Clark Trader for One Full Year: Your subscription includes one full year of Jeff Clark Trader, including monthly issues with recommendations and research. Each month, on the fourth Monday of the month, Jeff sends his latest trade ideas – sometimes multiple trade ideas – including a full analysis of why and how he picked them. Jeff’s goal is to find the fastest, least-risky trading opportunities possible.

Special Report #1: The Ultimate Guide to Generating Income with Options: Many Jeff Clark Trader subscribers earn significant returns on investment by following Jeff Clark’s recommended options trades. In this guide, you can discover how to generate income with options trades. You get a full breakdown of Jeff’s strategy, including the same strategy he used to earn income while walking the streets of South Florida. You can pull cash from the stock market by making simple trades on your phone (or any internet-connected device) through an ordinary brokerage account.

Special Report #2: The 3-Stock Retirement Blueprint: You only need 3 stocks to fund your retirement. In this guide, you can discover three stocks you should focus on right now and how to play them. Jeff is a big believer in taking a small approach to portfolio management; instead of diversifying across dozens of stocks and funds, Jeff Clark believes traders can earn significant returns through three stocks.

8-Part Video Training Series on Options Trading: This options trading masterclass consists of 8 professionally-shot video lessons. Jeff Clark walks viewers through his options trading techniques and how they work. Whether you’re completely new to options trading or looking for additional guidance, you can discover MBA-quality training through the video series.

Frequent Updates & Urgent Alerts: If Jeff Clark spots a trading opportunity between monthly updates, he’ll send an alert to subscribers. Jeff Clark also updates subscribers on trades he makes. If you want to know the best time to buy or sell stocks or to get in or out of a trade, then pay attention to Jeff Clark’s updates and alerts.

Access to Library of Member Reports: When you subscribe to Jeff Clark trader today, you get access to a full archive of exclusive member reports, including all previous guides published by Jeff Clark and his team.

Access to US-Based Customer Service: Jeff Clark has a professional team of US-based customer service agents available Monday to Friday from 9am to 7pm ET available to handle any questions or requests you have (as long as it’s not about individual investment advice).

Bonus Report: Bitcoin’s 3-Second Challenge: How to Make 10x More Gains From a Regular Brokerage Account: This report explains how you can use options to trade bitcoin with a single ticker, potentially earning income regardless of where crypto markets are moving. According to Jeff Clark, this trading strategy could help you generate 3x to 10x higher returns than ordinary bitcoin trades – all with no crypto wallets or crypto exchanges required.

Jeff Clark Trader Pricing

Jeff Clark Trader is normally priced at $199 per year. However, it’s priced at only $19 through the new, special offer.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Full Year Subscription to Jeff Clark Options Trader: $19

After your first year expires, you’ll be re-subscribed to Jeff Clark Trader for $129 per year. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Jeff Clark Trader Refund Policy

Jeff Clark Trader is backed by a risk-free, two-month moneyback guarantee.

You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 2 months with no questions asked. If you’re unhappy with your subscription for any reason, then you can get your money back.

To thank you for trying Jeff Clark Trader, Jeff lets you keep the special reports for free.

About Jeff Clark Trader

Jeff Clark Trader is the flagship newsletter of Jeff Clark Trader, a financial publishing company led by Jeff Clark. Jeff Clark publishes several subscriptions online, including Market Minute (free), Earnings Trader ($4,000 per year), and Delta Report ($5,000 per year).

You can contact the Jeff Clark Trader customer service team via the following:

Online Form: https://www.jeffclarktrader.com/contact-us/

https://www.jeffclarktrader.com/contact-us/ Phone: 1-800-752-0820

1-800-752-0820 Email: memberservices@jeffclarktrader.com

memberservices@jeffclarktrader.com Mailing Address: 55 NE 5th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Prior to launching a financial publishing company, Jeff Clark edited two successful newsletters for Stansberry Research, including The Short Report and Pro Trader. Jeff retired from his independent, San Francisco-based brokerage house and private money management firm at age 42. You can learn more about Jeff’s background at his bio here.

Final Word

Jeff Clark has launched a new promotional campaign for his flagship newsletter, Jeff Clark Trader.

By subscribing to Jeff Clark Trader today, you get a bundle of bonus reports explaining Jeff Clark’s unique approach to options trading. You can discover how Jeff Clark’s options trades work, the unique strategy Jeff uses to trade options to generate consistent income, and how you could earn impressive returns on investment.

As part of the promotion, all new subscriptions to Jeff Clark Trader are priced at just $19 for your first year, down from the ordinary retail price of $199 per year.

To learn more about Jeff Clark Trader and how it works or to subscribe to Jeff Clark Trader today, visit the official website.

RELATED PRODUCTS: