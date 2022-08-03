Celebrate Walk Everywhere Challenge in August with Pierce Trips

The Pierce Trips Walk Everywhere Challenge encourages people to replace car trips with walk trips during the month of August. Pierce County community members who walk or use a mobility device to get to frequented destinations such as work, the park, or grocery store are eligible to win prizes. Walk trips combined with transit, Razor scooters or Pierce Transit Runner in Tacoma are also eligible. All Pierce County residents are invited to join the challenge. Prizes include:

Three $50 gift cards

Five $20 gift cards

25 $10 gift cards

Participants can also share walk photo on Facebook and Twitter with the hashtag #PierceCountyWalks and tag @PierceTrips to enter a $5 gift code drawing.

About Pierce Trips: Pierce Trips fosters partnerships between local governments, transit, employers, and schools through programming and marketing strategies to promote transportation by carpooling, vanpooling, riding the bus or train, walking, bicycling, teleworking, or working a compressed work week schedule in Pierce County. Partnering with Pierce Trips is a free resource for employers.

– Pierce County