Best Meal Replacement Shakes Reviewed [Updated]

If you have ever tried to lose weight, you may or may not have come across meal replacement shakes. A meal replacement shake or meal replacement powder is generally used to substitute one or more meals from your daily diet for the uninitiated. This is done to help you reduce weight by lowering your calories and saturated fat intake while still providing you with all the essential nutrients and energy your body requires. Thus, a healthy meal replacement shake is a great way to speed up your weight loss journey without any complicated diet.

Today, there are many meal replacement shakes, all claiming to provide you with almost magical benefits. It is easy to get overwhelmed if you are new to the world of meal replacement shakes or trying to find the best meal replacement shake for your body and needs. That’s where we come in!

After a lot of research and testing, we have come up with this list of what we believe are the best meal replacement shakes you can purchase today. Each of these shakes was picked after judging them based on various factors we will discuss later. These shakes are handpicked to help you lose weight.

So, what are the best weight loss shakes and meal replacement shakes? Let’s take a look:

The Best Meal Replacement Shakes in 2022

As mentioned earlier, in our quest to find the best meal replacement shakes and the best weight loss shakes, we used a lot of deciding factors. These include ingredients, dosage, company reputation, etc. We will be discussing this in detail later on. Any meal replacement shakes that claim to help you lose weight should be safe and shouldn’t lead to any undesirable conditions. Losing weight is the main goal behind consuming any meal replacement shakes.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake

Product Overview Key Ingredients MCT coconut oil, Reishi mushroom extract, Linseed flour, InnoSlim, KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Pea protein, Hemp protein, and Brown rice protein Amount Per Serving 8-16 ounces Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $49

The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is a weight-loss meal replacement powder. It is generally considered one of the best weight loss supplements as, in addition to helping you lose weight, it also delivers a healthy dose of vegan protein.

PhenQ claims to work by boosting your body’s metabolism to help you burn fat at a faster rate. It is a good meal replacement shake that uses ingredients such as ashwagandha, flax seed powder, and more to help your weight loss journey. It also contains whey protein isolate to help you get your required dose of protein. The PhenQ Complete Meal Shake provides 24 vitamins and minerals essential to any healthy meal.

PhenQ Complete Meal Shake is one of the gluten-free meal replacement shakes. It is also GMO-free and comes in three delicious flavors: vanilla ice cream, chocolate brownie, and strawberries & cream to make drinking meal replacement shakes fun and less intimidating.

Instant KnockOut Cut

Product Overview Key Ingredients Plant-based Protein, Golden Flax Seed, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Oat Flour, Organic Brown Rice, and Chia Seed Amount Per Serving Two scoops Servings Per Container 14-day Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $65

Another meal replacement shakes in contention for the best shake spot is the Instant KnockOut Cut. This meal replacement shake is designed to help you lose weight, manage your saturated fat consumption, and receive many other health benefits.

Unlike most meal replacement shakes, Instant KnockOut Cut uses an exceptional blend of ingredients that are claimed to provide you with the benefits of a nutritious meal, all in the form of a fat-burning meal replacement powder. This blend includes brown rice, MCT, flaxseed, chia seeds, etc.

Another thing that makes this one of the more preferred meal replacement shakes over most meal replacement shakes is that it provides you with a complete amino acid profile. This is why the Instant KnockOut Cut is said to give you all the vitamins and minerals you would usually find in a regular healthy diet.

Exante Meal Replacement Shakes

Product Overview Key Ingredients Calcium Carbonate, Whey Protein Isolate, Papain, Whey Protein Concentrate, Inulin, Vitamin & Mineral Blend (Dipotassium Phosphate, Potassium Citrates, and Digezyme® Enzyme Blend Amount Per Serving One scoop with 8oz of water/milk Servings Per Container 28-day Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $59.99

The Exante Meal Replacement Shakes are a product created by the Exante brand, famous for its extensive range of meal replacement supplements that purportedly help reduce weight. Packed with vitamins and minerals, the Exante meal replacement shake is made to help boost your overall health while also being helpful in your weight loss journey.

For people who have been wanting to start drinking meal replacement shakes as a means of fat loss, Exante meal replacement shakes can prove to be a good starting point. Exante offers complete meal replacement shakes, which are made to give you all the benefits of a healthy diet, all in one drink.

According to Exante, every serving of a meal replacement shake made by them may contain up to 12 grams of protein and 26 essential vitamins and minerals. As a result, Exante meal replacement shakes are adept at making you feel full. The Exante team also suggests that you can replace two of your daily meals with their shakes to help further lose your excess weight.

What sets Exante apart from most meal replacement shakes is that they start from a meager and affordable price, use naturally available ingredients, contain whey protein isolate, and offer monthly subscriptions. So if you are looking for a fat-burning meal replacement shake, you should consider checking out Exante.

Fit&Lean Fat Burning Meal Replacement Shake

Product Overview Key Ingredients Micellar casein, sodium caseinate, milk protein isolate, pea protein isolate, whey protein isolate, and others Amount Per Serving Two scoops Servings Per Container 10-day Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $22

The Fit&Lean Fat Burning Meal Replacement Shake is a meal replacement powder marketed primarily toward women to help them lower their saturated fat intake and become fitter & leaner.

The Fit&Lean meal shake contains some healthy ingredients that come with a ton of claimed benefits. It contains green coffee bean extract, Garcinia Cambogia, soy, and more. It also is said to have a potent protein concentrate, delivering about 20 grams of protein with each serving.

Most meal replacement shakes only come in one or two flavors, but Fit&Lean meal shake comes in almost five flavors, such as peanut butter pie and coffee crumb cake which are unique to Fit&Lean.

Garden Of Life Raw Organic Meal

Product Overview Key Ingredients The vegan meal replacement shake has Organic Pea Protein, Organic Sprouted Brown Rice Protein, green coffee bean extract, Organic Amaranth (sprout), and 1.5 billion CFU probiotics and other essential vitamins and minerals Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 28-day Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $27.99

If you are in the market for an organic, plant-based weight-loss shake, you need to look no further than Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal. Said to be one of the best meal replacement shakes that are plant-based, the Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal is said to contain 44 superfoods, 21 vitamins, and minerals.

Regardless of what has been written about a high amount of metal concentrate, the Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal team has clarified that the concentration of all their ingredients is up to the industry safety standards making it safe for consumption.

Each serving of Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal is made to provide you with 130 calories to keep you moving throughout the day without making you feel hungry. It is gluten-free, dairy-free, and GMO-free with no added or artificial flavors, making it the best meal replacement shake for many people who have dietary restrictions.

IKARIA Lean Belly Juice

Product Overview Key Ingredients Kelp extract, dandelion, turmeric, probiotics, cranberry powder, and other vitamins and minerals Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 180-day Price $69

The IKARIA Lean Belly Juice is a complete meal replacement shake and a weight loss supplement. This helps you lose weight without worrying about regaining it, as it allows you to manage your cravings and appetite.

IKARIA Lean Belly Juice is different from traditional protein powders. It can be consumed daily with water or any other beverage of your choice; it helps you get rid of your excess fat and stays healthy. IKARIA Lean Belly Juice has one of the unique blends of ingredients on this list, making it one of the best weight loss shakes here.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Product Overview Key Ingredients Polyphenol Blend, Vitamins and Minerals Blend, Metabolic Boosting Blend, Digestive Support Blend, and other essential nutrients Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $89

The Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic was made with a unique formula that originated on the island of Okinawa in Japan. This natural fat-loss formula is full of natural ingredients and digestive enzymes that help you feel sustained and energetic while losing weight.

Unlike your whey protein concentrate, the Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is a complete meal replacement formula that provides your body with a gluten-free dose of all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs.

This weight-loss shake contains acai berry, mulberry, fruit extracts, etc. It is said to be wholly plant-based and vegan-friendly. This makes it one of the best vegan meal replacement shakes on our list.

Green Regimen Elite Protein

Product Overview Key Ingredients Spirulina, Chia Seed, Organic Maca, Coconut milk, and digestive enzyme blend Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $52

Despite being on the pricey side, Elite Protein is considered by many to be the best meal replacement shake available today. Made by Green Regimen, it is a plant-based meal replacement shake that provides your body with the vitamins and minerals it needs while helping you lose weight.

The Green Regimen Elite Protein weight loss shake is known for its quality ingredients containing digestive enzymes that aid in your body’s natural digestion. These digestive enzymes and the complete amino acid profile of Green Regimen Elite Protein stand apart from other meal replacement shakes on this list.

Every serving of Green Regimen Elite Protein meal replacement shake contains around 24g of plant-based protein and is free from GMOs, toxins, any addictive, and stimulants. So if you are looking for a plant-based meal replacement option on par with the Garden of Life Raw Organic Meal, then the Elite Protein meal replacement shake is your best bet.

Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss

Product Overview Key Ingredients Cinnamon, Ginger Root, Cardamom, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Coconut Milk, and MCT Oil, Amla Fruit, and 4 Mushroom Blend Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $50

The Earth Echo Golden Superfood Bliss meal replacement shakes are made with natural and holistic ingredients such as coconut milk, turmeric, MCT oil, cinnamon bark, ginger root, etc. Each of these ingredients is said to have proven health benefits.

Golden Superfood Bliss uses a vegan meal replacement formula for its meal replacement powder. This formula adds up to only 25 calories which is great for people on a low-calorie diet to lose weight. This helps them continue losing weight while also receiving all the essential vitamins and minerals, without any saturated fat, in this tasty meal replacement shake.

The Golden Superfood Bliss meal replacement shakes are gluten-free and claim to help you feel stress-free, experience reduced hunger, and relax. Earth Echo makes this meal replacement shakes.

Ka’Chava Tribal Superfood

Product Overview Key Ingredients Plant extracts, minerals, vitamins, fiber, probiotics, protein, and other essential nutrients Amount Per Serving Two scoops Servings Per Container 15-day Money-Back Guarantee 100% Risk-Free Guarantee Price $78

Another complete meal replacement shake designed to help you lose weight and consume fewer calories is the Whole Body Meal made by Ka’Chava Tribal Superfood. You can find their whole-body meal replacement shakes on Amazon. It is made with ancient nutritional knowledge, with plant-based ingredients free from artificial flavors.

Unlike other meal replacements, this meal replacement shake contains whey protein concentrate to aid the users in the best possible ways and provide them with the benefits such as speeding up muscle recovery, which many meal replacement shakes don’t. This weight-loss shake contains an antioxidant blend, adaptogen blend, digestive enzyme blend, and probiotics in each serving.

This is one of the few meal replacement shakes that claims to offer benefits like boosting your immunity, providing energy, making digestion easy, promoting healthy skin, weight management goals, and helping your overall mental and muscle health.

Ladder Whey Protein

Product Overview Key Ingredients Pea protein powder, Biotin, Magnesium, Potassium, Niacin, 0.5 g saturated fat, and other Vitamins and minerals Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $66

The Ladder Whey Protein is one of the names in contention for being one of the best meal replacement shakes. This is one of the few meal replacement powders based on vegan protein sources. It is considered a rich source of pea protein and pumpkin protein. The potent doses of pea protein isolate in this shake are what sets it apart from other meal replacement shakes present on this list.

Pea protein is one of the most effective plant-based sources of protein. This meal replacement product contains around 7g of fiber, 26 essential vitamins, and minerals, all blended with 20 grams of protein.

Ladder Whey Protein is a vegan meal replacement formula that is gluten-free, and one of the few balanced meal replacement shakes on our list. For someone looking to drink meal replacement shakes to help them obtain only the required amount of saturated fats and healthy fats, the Ladder is one of the few complete meal replacement shakes that is your best option.

Lanta Flat Belly Shake

Product Overview Key Ingredients Veggies, fruits, and berries. There are mixed herb extracts, such as Panax ginger, ashwagandha, cinnamon bark, and mangosteen. Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $69

If you want to lose weight and get rid of the stored belly fat, then the Lanta Flat Belly Shake might be the best meal replacement shake. This Flat Belly Shake is made from a unique metabolic superfood formula. It melts stubborn body fats and strengthens your normal fat metabolism using ingredients that provide your body with many vitamins and minerals, healthy fats, and saturated fats.

Taking Lanta Flat Belly Shake daily can supposedly boost metabolism and energy. It makes burning fat easier and cuts cravings. Lanta also claims to have healthy digestive enzymes that support digestion. The Lanta Flat Belly Shake meal replacements formula targets a hormone called GLP-1, which is linked to hunger, and hence it is so effective in weight loss.

This weight loss formula benefits fruits, cinnamon bark, ashwagandha, vegetables, mangosteen, Panax ginseng, and green coffee bean extract derived from ECGC.

NatureFuel Keto Meal Replacement

Product Overview Key Ingredients Fat-burning ingredients include the MCT oil blend that is made from grass-fed butter, palm, and coconut milk Amount Per Serving Two scoops Servings Per Container 14-day Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $23

NatureFuel Keto Meal Replacement, as the name suggests, provides a meal replacement option for a ketogenic diet. Although a keto diet is known to be very effective, it is challenging to keep up with and can be a whole task in and of itself. So, to ease its burden while also providing you exclusive benefits, NatureFuel has come up with a Keto Replacement shake.

This meal replacement shake focuses on helping you lose weight the keto way, packed with the goodness of essential vitamins and miners, plant-based proteins, and other natural ingredients. Each serving of this meal replacement powder contains 190 calories, 9 grams of carbs, 9 grams of protein, and a whole 15 grams of healthy fats, which is different from other meal replacement shakes on this list.

The NatureFuel Keto Replacement shake comes in chocolate and vanilla flavors.

Orgain Organic Meal

Product Overview Key Ingredients The nutritious meal replacement shake has Brown rice, Chia seed, Sunflower oil, fruits and vegetable blend, and other essential vitamins and minerals Amount Per Serving Two scoop Servings Per Container 16-day Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $39.99

Dr. Andrew Abraham, a self-proclaimed kitchen chemist, an integrative medicine specialist, and a cancer survivor, is also the genius behind Orgain Organic Meal replacement shakes and meal replacement supplements.

Orgain Organic Meal is marketed as free from all types of common allergens such as soy, milk, and nuts and free from GMO, gluten, and sugar, plant-based protein shake. It is said to contain ingredients such as organic pea protein and healthy food such as bananas and Kale to help you lose weight, eat fewer calories and lead a healthier life.

Other than most meal replacement powders, this unique formula has a delicious chocolate taste to provide 20g of proteins and 230g of calories with every serving.

Organifi Complete Protein

Product Overview Key Ingredients It has various protein powders like Bean Protein, Plant Protein, Seed Protein, and digestive enzymes, including protease, lipase, amylase, lactase, and cellulase for digestive support Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 30-day Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $80

The Organifi Complete Protein is a dietary supplement and a lean meal shake composed of proteins from various plant-based ingredients such as pea protein extracted from pea beans, with all-natural flavoring, fruits, vegetables, and digestive enzymes. For someone looking for a meal replacement shake that can suppress their cravings and provide overall health benefits, the Organifi Complete Protein is the best meal replacement shake.

Organifi Complete Protein is USDA organic, non-GMO, vegan, keto-friendly, and gluten-free. Organifi Complete Protein was made to make nutrition convenient with plant-based protein sources.

With all the vital vitamins and minerals that help lose weight and maintain good health, Organifi Complete Protein meal shake is a class apart from many popular meal replacement powders, helping you replace a complete meal. This lean meal shake boosts your health and provides you with a high dose of protein made from plants to deliver you a power-packed amount of vegan protein.

RSP TrueFit

Product Overview Key Ingredients The 12 vegetables and fruits and probiotics of 1 billion CFUs in every serving enhance the health benefits of this powder formula. It also has other essential vitamins and minerals Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 20-day Money-Back Guarantee 100% Price $29.97

RSP TrueFit is a meal replacement protein powder that is very versatile. It can be made into a delicious meal replacement smoothie to help you lose weight in a tasty, pain-free manner. TruFit can also be the best meal replacement for your pre-workout meals or your post-workout meals.

This meal replacement shake is made out of ingredients that have excellent synergy. It has a good balance between 25 grams of grass-fed protein, 12 fruits and vegetables, and amino acids in every serving. This helps with faster workout recovery, resulting in a lean muscular build and continued weight management goals.

Whey protein isolate, organic extracts from fruits and vegetables, and probiotics in TruFit meal replacement powder lead to a well-balanced meal replacement shake.

The RSP was born “to help people achieve their health and fitness goals,” adding that the mission is to “create nutritional products that make your journey both healthy and enjoyable.” They aim to provide complete meal replacements for all users to help them lose weight.

Vega One All-In-One Shake

Product Overview Key Ingredients The plant-based protein sources are sacha inchi, pea, flax, and hemp, which delivers 20g for every Vega One All-in-One Shake serving Amount Per Serving One scoop Servings Per Container 19-day Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $50

Vega One All-in-one Shake claims to offer a total meal replacement shake that is a weight loss shake with multiple health benefits, providing you with healthy fat, vitamins, and minerals.

Each Vega One All-In-One Shake serving contains 500mg of the Omega 3, which is great for immunity, ALA, organic greens, 4g of fiber, 20g of fully vegan protein, and 2 billion probiotics that promote gut health. All this comes with just 1g of sugar.

Vega One All-In-One Shake is made from popular superfoods such as kale, chard, broccoli, blueberries, pomegranate, and seaweed extract. It also contains pea protein which ups the protein count and other added vitamins. It is gluten-free and dairy-free, making it the ideal weight-loss shake for people with those dietary restrictions.

Vegan Protein Smoothies – Recipe Book

The next meal replacement shake on this list is something you can’t eat! Instead of a meal replacement shake, it is a recipe book. So far in this list, we have covered various meal replacement shakes that come with an array of benefits.

But for this pick, we have the Vegan Protein Smoothies. This recipe book can be downloaded as an e-book or pdf and provides users with an extensive range of recipes that can incorporate any vegan meal replacement shake, supplements, meal replacement powders, etc.

This cookbook is perfect for people looking to lose weight or switch to a vegan lifestyle as it contains 100s of gluten-free recipes that are designed to work in synergy with any vegan meal replacement shake of your choice.

The Smoothie Diet – Weight Loss Program

And lastly, we have The Smoothie Diet – Weight Loss Program. This is your 21-day comprehensive guide to losing weight by fitness coach Drew. It is an excellent addition to meal replacement shake powders of your choice.

It doesn’t matter what you are looking for. From tips to lose weight and ease joint stiffness to effective ways to manage blood sugar, saturated fat intake, and cholesterol, The 21-day Smoothie Diet is effective for all. It is an expertly crafted book with a series of recipes that can serve as meal replacements while saving time and money.

Most importantly, it is made of easy-to-understand and to-the-point instructions. The key to losing weight is to ensure a consistent nutrient intake and satiety. This guide shows you just how to go about professionally doing that.

How Does Science Explain The Benefits Of Meal Replacement Shakes?

Now that we have taken a comprehensive look at some of the best meal replacement shakes on the market, let us answer another question: Do meal replacement shakes work?

Not every meal replacement shake is made with the best ingredients. Every shake is made differently, and hence the effectiveness of any particular meal replacement formula depends on what it is made of. Some elements present a ‘balanced meal replacement shake’ may be great for weight loss and promote healthy living, while others may just be added.

Some studies suggest that one can suppress hunger with a drink meal replacement shakes. This comes in handy when you are trying to lose weight. Some people also consume meal replacement shakes with a digestive enzyme blend. These digestive enzymes are often made to aid digestion and tweak your metabolic rate to speed up weight loss.

Ranking Factors Used To Rank The Best Weight Loss Shakes

To rank the best weight loss shakes, we used a variety of factors. These factors were carefully decided to separate the good, and lousy meal replacement shakes. Any fat-burning meal replacement product that claims to provide you with vitamins and minerals should live up to these criteria.

Quality Standards Maintained

Quality is key. Especially when it’s a product you are going to consume. Thus all meal replacements must go through a thorough quality check. A weight-loss shake must be made concerning all the set safety standards.

Transparency and Company Standing

Another primary factor we looked at was the company name, their transparency concerning their ingredients, process, and testing, and how well respected that particular company is.

Use Of Natural Ingredients

Any meal replacement brand can claim to use natural ingredients, but not all of them live up to these claims. Our team has looked at the list of ingredients and sourcing information presented by these brands to ensure that these meal replacement shakes come with all the vitamins and minerals they claim.

Claimed Health Benefits

A weight-loss shake should live up to its claimed benefits. There should be consistency between any meal replacement shake’s claimed and seen results. Claims that suggest that a meal replacement shake can offer additional benefits such as digestive enzymes and immunity boost should all be grounded in reality.

Source Of Protein

The source of protein in a meal replacement shake is significant as protein is what you are essentially looking at while consuming anything weight-loss-related. Some meal replacement products contain plant-based protein powder; some have pea protein made from pea beans, while others use whey protein isolate, which comes from grass-fed cows. Whatever your preferred meal replacement shakes, their protein must come from a natural source.

Hemp Protein

A popular type of plant-based protein powder is Hemp Protein. This protein source is a powder usually used in plant-based meal replacement shake powders. It comes from the cannabis plant and comprises two different proteins, edestin, and 2S albumin, with edestin also rich in essential amino acids.

Organic Brown Rice Protein

Next, we have organic brown rice protein, another vegan and plant-based protein source. This is a common component of a good, vegan meal replacement shake.

Pea Protein

Extracted from the Pea beans, the pea protein is one of the most widely used forms of plant-based protein powder. Organic pea protein is known for its high protein content and other natural benefits. Thus, it is commonly used in standard protein powders and is suitable for consumption.

Whey Protein

Whey is not a plant-based protein powder; instead, it is a milk-based protein powder. It is made from residue left behind after milk is made into cheese and is also another widely used form of protein in meal replacement products.

Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides

Grass-Fed Collagen peptides are rich sources of type 1 and type 3 collagen that is naturally found in our bodies and throughout our tissues and aids in muscle health and speed up recovery.

Protein Per Serving

Once again, protein is everything when it comes to healthy weight loss. So your meal replacement shakes must also contain enough protein to fulfill your daily protein requirements. This is crucial as a protein shake contains nine essential amino acids.

Use Of Complementary Ingredients

Many meal replacement shakes claim to contain a digestive enzyme blend, vitamins, minerals, etc. All these are good and fine, but these ingredients mustn’t hinder each other or be allergic. Thus, a brand should be transparent with its source of digestive enzymes, vitamins, and minerals.

Macronutrient Profile

Your macros are your carbs, fats, and proteins—the three main components of a complete meal. A good meal replacement shake must contain a healthy amount of all three. Yes, even fats. Any weight-loss shake must contain healthy fat required for your body’s growth and well-being.

Micronutrient Profile

After macros, we have the micros. These include your vitamins and minerals, essential components of a complete meal. Meal replacement shakes aiming to replace meals should provide your body with all the vitamins and minerals you would find in a good, healthy meal.

Use Of Artificial Ingredients

What classifies as an artificial ingredient may be subjective. Still, for this ranking, we have tried to find meal replacement shakes that do not contain any artificial ingredients that aren’t disclosed, safe to consume, or suitable for health.

Use of Artificial Flavors

The use of artificial flavors is definitely frowned upon. Still, many meal replacement shakes use artificial flavors to mask the taste of herbal or medicinal ingredients and plant-based protein. These added flavors are what make meal replacement shakes good to taste.

Options Of Flavors

As we just mentioned, many meal replacement shakes contain herbal and medical plants that may not be suited for all taste buds. Thus, many brands offer a variety of familiar and delicious flavors. We have tried to provide you with meal replacement powders with maximum flavor options.

Money-Back Guarantee

A money-back guarantee is great to make you trust a brand. We have included meal replacement shakes and meal replacements that offer refunds and money-back guarantees.

Price And Affordability

And lastly, we have price and affordability, which can decide many factors. We have included products from a broad spectrum of price ranges so that there’s something for everyone and they can find their perfect meal replacement shake.

Tips To Lose Weight Faster With Meal Replacement Shakes

Below we have described in detail how you can lose weight faster and in a healthier manner:

Eat Less Food

This is the best way to lose weight. You should not eat more than 1500 calories per day. If you eat more than this limit, you will gain extra pounds. So, if you want to burn fat quickly, you need to reduce your calorie intake.

The next step is to take meal replacement shakes or supplements that help you lose weight fast. These products provide you with all the nutrients you need for healthy living. They also contain natural ingredients that make them safe for consumption.

Do Cardio Workouts Regularly

Exercise helps in burning fats and calories. It also improves your metabolism rate. So, it makes sure that you get rid of extra fats from your body. Cardio workouts include running, walking, swimming, cycling, etc. Cardio is a great way to lose weight because they increase your heart rate and blood flow.

If you want to burn fat, cardio exercise should be done regularly. But, don’t do too many cardio sessions at one time. Doing so will cause muscle damage which may lead to injuries. Also, if you are doing cardio workouts for long hours, you might feel tired. In this case, you should take rest breaks between each session.

Drink Plenty of Water

Water is an essential part of our body. We cannot live without water. But drinking too much water is not suitable for us. Drinking more than 1 gallon of water daily is not advisable. Hence, drink 6-8 glasses of water every day.

If you don’t feel like eating, drink plenty of water instead. Water helps keep you hydrated and keeps your metabolism going. It also helps flush out toxins from your body.

Avoid Junk Foods

Junk foods cause obesity because they do not contain any nutritional value. As such, they increase your appetite and lead to overeating. Junk food is high in sugar content and empty calories. Now, what are empty calories? Empty calories do not offer any nutritional value to your body like white bread, cakes, pastries, candies, cookies, ice cream, soft drinks, refined grains, etc.

Eat Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are rich sources of vitamins and minerals. So, these foods are highly beneficial for health. They are considered to be the most nutritious foods. Eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables every day is very important for fiber intake. It keeps you full for more extended periods and prevents constipation. When you feel fuller, you avoid overeating.

Have Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of protein. Protein is necessary for building muscles and maintaining muscle mass. Having nuts and seeds in your diet provides you with enough protein. Nuts and seeds also contain antioxidants that protect against free radicals. Free radicals are harmful chemicals that damage cells and tissues. Thus, having nuts and seeds in your daily diet protects your body from getting damaged by free radicals.

Cut Down on Salt

Salt causes fluid retention in your body. Fluid retention is one of the significant reasons behind gaining weight. Hence, cut down on salt. Use low sodium alternatives when cooking meals. Also, try to consume fresh juices instead of sodas.

Get a Regular Checkup

A doctor can identify problems before they become serious. Regular checkups keep your body healthy. Your doctor can also give you advice about maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Keep Track of Your Calorie Intake

You should know precisely how many calories you eat. This way, you know if you are eating less or more than the required amount. Try to eat only according to your requirements. Don’t go beyond your limits. As anyone would tell you, the simple science behind weight loss is calorie deficit. To lose weight, you are always supposed to be in a calorie deficit.

Calorie deficit refers to how many calories you consume and how many you burn through physical activity. For example, if you burn 200 calories while exercising, you burn 100 calories from food. If you consume 300 calories per day, then you will gain weight. However, if you consume 500 calories and exercise at the same rate, you will lose weight.

Try Keto Diet

The ketogenic diet has been shown to increase fat burning by increasing the number of mitochondria within our cells. Mitochondria are the energy factories of our cells. Carbohydrates become glucose, converted into ATP (adenosine triphosphate) when we eat carbohydrates. A high level of ATP means we have lots of energy. But if we don’t burn off this glucose, it gets stored as fat. The ketogenic diet forces the body to use fats for fuel rather than glucose. Ketones are produced during this process. These ketones enter the bloodstream and get transported to various brain parts, acting as an alternative fuel source.

The first scientific study linking the ketogenic diet to improved health was published last year. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that people who followed this eating plan also had lower rates of heart disease than others who didn’t follow the diet. They also experienced improvements in blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and cholesterol.

Keep Yourself Motivated

Motivation plays a crucial role in achieving success. You must have a positive mindset while following a weight loss plan. Maintain a healthy routine. Follow a schedule. Keep a journal where you write down everything you eat, exercise, and do other activities. Most often, people lack motivation because they do not see results immediately. It takes time to lose weight. So, be patient.

Set Realistic Goals

If you set unrealistic goals, you will never achieve them. Instead, set small short-term goals and work towards those. For example, say you want to lose 1 pound per week. Then every week, you would aim to lose 0.5 pounds.

Setting unrealistic weight loss goals is likely to lead you to fail. If you are trying to lose 10 pounds per week, you will fail. You need to make sure that you are losing at least one pound per week, or you won’t succeed.

If you don’t set reasonable goals for yourself, you may not be able to reach them. You also risk becoming discouraged if you fail to meet your goal. Establish realistic goals to be motivated to continue on your path toward success.

Start Slow

There is no need to start with drastic changes. Just make sure you are consuming fewer calories than what you expend. Slowly but surely, you will notice a difference in your weight.

Give up Sugar

Sugar is very addictive. Once you start consuming it, you won’t stop until you reach your goal. Cut out all forms of sugar from your diet. Avoid processed foods as much as possible. One of the significant causes of obesity is the consumption of sugary drinks. Therefore, try to avoid these beverages if you ate looking to bring weight reduction effectively.

Reduce Stress Levels

Stress causes excessive cortisol release into your bloodstream. Cortisol is known to suppress hunger signals. Thus, it results in overeating. As such, reducing stress levels is one of the ways to lose weight fast. Yoga, meditation, breathing techniques, listening to music, spending some time alone, etc., are some of the effective methods to reduce stress levels.

You can also try a keto diet to try and reduce your stress levels. Although it sounds strange, several studies show that the ketogenic diet helps with depression. The ketogenic diet reduces inflammation in the body. It is believed that chronic inflammation leads to depression.

The ketogenic diet has been shown to reduce stress levels. A study published in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology found that people who followed a keto diet experienced less anxiety than those eating a high-carb diet. Another study showed that people who followed a strict keto diet had lower blood pressure than those following a standard American diet.

Consume Enough Protein

Protein is an essential nutrient needed by our bodies to build muscle mass. Consuming more protein can help you burn fat faster. However, too much protein intake can cause kidney damage. Hence, consume 20% of your daily calorie needs from protein. If your goal is not only to lose weight but also to retain lean mass, you should focus on consuming around 40 grams of protein each day.

Ingredients That You Should Ideally Avoid In Meal Replacement Shakes

Certain ingredients must not be used in meal replacement shakes. These include:

High fructose corn syrup (HFCS)

It is a sweetener made from genetically modified corn. HFCS is highly processed and contains many additives. This type of food is often linked to weight gain. High Fructose Corn Syrup High fructose corn syrup is an inexpensive way to produce processed food. However, it contains very little nutritional value. It is worse than table sugar because it promotes tooth decay.

Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweeteners have become extremely popular over the past few years. They are usually marketed as healthy alternatives to sugar. Some artificial sweeteners contain chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

Soy Milk

Soy milk is another common ingredient found in most meal replacements. While soy milk may seem like an excellent alternative to dairy milk, it is pretty unhealthy for you. Many people find that they get bloated after drinking soy milk. Also, it doesn’t provide any calcium or other nutrients that are important for bone growth.

Whey Protein Powder

Whey protein powder is another ingredient commonly found in meal replacement shakes. Unfortunately, whey protein powder is often loaded with sugar. This means that you will consume even more calories when using this product.

Senna Tea

Senna tea is a natural herb that is often used to treat constipation. While senna tea might help treat constipation, it is not recommended for use in meal replacement shakes. Senna tea can lead to dehydration if consumed in large amounts.

Aspartame

Aspartame is a chemical compound that is often added to foods and beverages. While some people believe that aspartame is safe, others claim it causes headaches, migraines, seizures, and brain tumors. Although it is a sweetener, aspartame does not add sweetness to foods. Instead, it acts as a stimulant. It is believed to increase dopamine production in the brain, leading to cravings for sweets.

Gelatin

Gelatin is a thickening agent often used in meal replacement shakes to make them thicker. Gelatin is derived from animal bones and connective tissue. It has been shown to raise cholesterol levels and promote inflammation.

GMOs Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs are plants or animals whose genetic makeup has been altered through biotechnology. GMOs are often grown without regard for their impact on human health. The consumption of GMO-containing products can cause digestive problems, allergies, and even cancer.

Dubious Vitamin Blends

Several companies sell vitamin blends that promise to boost energy, improve sleep, reduce stress, and speed metabolism. While these supplements may work well for some people, there isn’t enough evidence to prove that they do anything. There’s no need to spend money on something that won’t help you lose weight.

Refined Vegetable Oils

Refined vegetable oils such as sunflower oil, safflower oil, and olive oil are high in saturated fat. These types of fats tend to clog arteries and contribute to heart disease. Hydrogenated vegetable oils are also harmful since they are made by adding hydrogen gas to vegetable oils. They have been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer and diabetes.

Artificial Preservatives

Artificial preservatives are chemicals that are used to preserve food. Some of the most common artificial preservatives include sodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, and propyl gallate. These substances can damage your liver and kidneys and cause other serious health issues.

Xanthan Gum

Xanthan gum is a type of fiber that is often used as a filler in processed foods. It is usually derived from corn and contains very little nutritional value. Xanthan gum is often used as a cheap alternative to gelatin.

Food Additives

Many food additives are dangerous and should never be included in your meal replacement supplement. Common food additives include monosodium glutamate (MSG), tartrazine, carmine, and yellow 5. MSG is a flavor enhancer that is commonly found in Chinese takeout dishes. Tartrazine is a dye often used in candy bars and soda pop. Carmine is a red coloring agent often used to color candies and ice cream. Yellow 5 is a synthetic version of turmeric and is used to give orange juice its bright color.

Any Type of Allergens

Allergies are immune system reactions triggered by certain substances found in the environment. Food allergies can be challenging to avoid if you eat out frequently. If you’re allergic to gluten, soy, dairy, eggs, nuts, shellfish, fish, peanuts, tree nuts, or seafood, you should steer clear of supplements.

Why Are Meal Replacement Powders Better Than Liquid?

Liquid meal replacement shakes are very convenient because they don’t require much preparation. However, liquid meal replacement shakes also tend to be high in calories and fat and less essential nutrients. They are typically made from refined carbohydrates such as white flour, corn syrup, and dextrose. These types of carbs are quickly converted into glucose by the body.

Glucose then gets stored as glycogen in the liver and muscles. When you consume too many carbs, your blood sugar level rises, triggering insulin release. Insulin helps keep excess glucose in muscle cells to have an immediate fuel source. You’ll eventually become tired and sluggish if you eat too many carbs.

Powders, on the other hand, take longer to digest than liquids. Because they contain fiber, they slow down digestion and prevent food from being absorbed immediately. This allows you to feel fuller for more extended periods. The fiber also slows down the absorption of carbohydrates, thereby reducing spikes in blood sugar. Fiber also increases satiety, meaning that you’re less likely to overeat.

In addition, powders are more filling than liquids. They provide about 25% fewer calories per gram compared to liquids. They also taste better since they contain natural ingredients like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.

The Best Meal Replacement Shakes in 2022 Conclusion

Meal replacements are a great way to lose weight. Meal replacements done with the help of a meal replacement shake are a healthy way to consume fewer calories without compromising on getting the essential vitamins and minerals that you would find in a nutritious meal. Try a top meal replacement shake above today!