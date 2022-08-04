NO. 22-2-07790-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

THU V. LE, M.D., and HUONG-MAI T VU,

husband and wife;

Plaintiffs,

vs. JAMES WILLIAMS and the marital community of JAMES WILLIAMS and “JANE DOE” WILLIAMS; the State of Washington (Judgment Creditor in Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 15-1-00311-1); SAMIR NASIF (Judgment Creditor in Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 15-2-14148-7); TWINSTAR CREDIT UNION, (Judgment Creditor in Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 19-2-10868-7); WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, DIVISION OF CHILD SUPPORT, (Lien Claimant, Recording No.: 201801300090); WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, DIVISION OF CHILD SUPPORT, (Lien Claimant, Recording No.: 201503230273);

Defendants.

TO: – JAMES WILLIAMS and the marital community of JAMES WILLIAMS and

“JANE DOE” WILLIAMS;

The State of Washington (Judgment Creditor in Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 15-1-00311-1);

– SAMIR NASIF (Judgment Creditor in Pierce County Superior Court Cause

No. 15-2-14148-7);

-TWINSTAR CREDIT UNION, (Judgment Creditor in Pierce County Superior Court Cause No. 19-2-10868-7);

WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, DIVISION OF CHILD SUPPORT, (Lien Claimant, Recording No.: 201801300090);

WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, DIVISION OF CHILD SUPPORT, (Lien Claimant, Recording No.: 201503230273); and to

– all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or

interest in the real estate described in the Complaint herein:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within SIXTY DAYS after the date of the first publication of this summons; to-wit: within sixty days after the 4th day of August, 2022, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiffs; to-wit: THU V. LE, M.D., and HUONG-MAI T VU, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs at his office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Plaintiffs’ Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of the above-entitled action is for foreclosure of Plaintiffs’ deeds of trust against the properties described in Plaintiffs’ Complaint, together with other relief requested therein.

THIS SUMMONS is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 2nd day of August, 2022.

Law Offices of STEPHEN M. HANSEN, P.S.

/s/STEPHEN M. HANSEN, WSBA #15642 Attorney for Plaintiffs

FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH: PIERCE COUNTY CLERK Pierce County Courthouse 930 Tacoma Ave Tacoma, WA 98402

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

STEPHEN M. HANSEN, Attorney at Law

Law Offices of STEPHEN M. HANSEN, P.S.

1821 Dock Street, Suite 103

Tacoma WA 98402

253-302-5955

IDX-960250

August 4, 11, 18, 25, September 1, 8, 2022