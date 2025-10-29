Cause No. 24-2-11764-0
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
RIVER S. BUDZAK, A SINGLE MAN; ALEENA M. MANU, A SINGLE WOMAN; ET AL.,
Defendant(s).
TO: RIVER S. BUDZAK AND ALEENA M. MANU, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 12624 GLENWOOD AVE SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98499.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $342,165.99 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 24, 2025.
KEITH SWANK
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203,
Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 14 OF NYANZA PARK, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 13 OF PLATS, PAGE 78, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;
SITUATE IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 6420000140
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
ZBS LAW, LLP
TOM B. PIERCE, ATTORNEY
11335 NE 122ND WY, STE 105 KIRKLAND, WA. 98034
(206)209-0375
IDX-1021815
October 29, November 5, 12, 19, 2025