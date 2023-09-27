Cause No. 23-2-05859-9 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE – SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Cause No. 23-2-05859-9 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

EMERALD AT SUNRISE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JAMAR CORRELL AND JOHN/JANE DOE CORRELL, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).

TO: JAMAR CORRELL AND JOHN/JANE DOE CORRELL, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 17402 118TH AVENUE COURT E, UNIT A, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $13,904.07 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 19, 2023.

ED TROYER,

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL I: LOT(S) 412, ALTERATIONS OF LOTS 411-423 & 457-465 FOR A PORTION OF THE PLAT OF OAKPOINTE AT SUNRISE PDD -PH1, A.K.A. EMERALD RIDGE PDD, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 201704065001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY.

PARCEL II: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR PRIVATE ROAD, AS DELINEATED ON OAKPOINTE AT SUNRISE PDD -PHASE 1 (AKA EMERALD RIDGE PDD), ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 201203285002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 6026454121

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE,

ATTORNEY

1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104

(206)467-1559

IDX-984573

September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2023