Cause No. 23-2-05859-9 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE – SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Cause No. 23-2-05859-9 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
EMERALD AT SUNRISE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JAMAR CORRELL AND JOHN/JANE DOE CORRELL, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Defendant(s).
TO: JAMAR CORRELL AND JOHN/JANE DOE CORRELL, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 17402 118TH AVENUE COURT E, UNIT A, PUYALLUP, WA 98374.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $13,904.07 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 19, 2023.
ED TROYER,
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
PARCEL I: LOT(S) 412, ALTERATIONS OF LOTS 411-423 & 457-465 FOR A PORTION OF THE PLAT OF OAKPOINTE AT SUNRISE PDD -PH1, A.K.A. EMERALD RIDGE PDD, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 201704065001, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY.
PARCEL II: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR PRIVATE ROAD, AS DELINEATED ON OAKPOINTE AT SUNRISE PDD -PHASE 1 (AKA EMERALD RIDGE PDD), ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 201203285002, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 6026454121
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC
CHRISTOPHER R. CHICOINE,
ATTORNEY
1000 SECOND AVE STE 1605 SEATTLE, WA. 98104
(206)467-1559
IDX-984573
September 27, October 4, 11, 18, 2023