Cause No. 23-2-05835-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PIERCE COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, A WASHINGTON MUNICIPAL CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RUTH POLLARD, AN UNMARRIED INDIVIDUAL,

Defendant(s).

TO: RUTH POLLARD, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 914 188TH AVE NW KPN, LAKEBAY, WA 98349.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $57,791.25 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, February 25, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

PARCEL A

THE SOUTH 3 ACRES OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 21

NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

PARCEL B

THE NORTH 208.7 FEET OF THE EAST 417.4 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 21

NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C

A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ROAD PURPOSES OVER THE WEST 1 ROD OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE

NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 0021341024

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

EISENHOWER & CARLSON PLLC,

ATTYS.

DARREN R. KRATTLI, ATTORNEY

909 A ST, STE 600 TACOMA, WA. 98402

(253)572-4500

IDX-1009869

March 5, 12, 19, 26, 2025