No. 25-4-02477-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re Estate of William Eugene Bell III, Deceased.

The co-administrators named below have been appointed as co-administrators of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the co-administrators or the co-administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the co-administrators served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of opening estate: December 4, 2025

Date of first publication: April 14, 2026

Co-Administrators: Akeem Newman & Sarabi Bell

Address for mailing or service: 417 E Pioneer, Ste A

Puyallup, WA 98372

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause number: 25-4-02477-9

DATED this 10th day of April, 2026.

STEINACKER LAW PLLC

/s/ ALEX M. MIFFLIN, WSBA 55523

Attorney for Akeem Newman

253-242-3558

IDX-1029362

April 14, 21, 28, 2026