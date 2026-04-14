CONSTRUCTION

PUBLIC NOTICE

Sekisui House Washington Inc, Pete Wagner, 20819 72nd Ave S Ste 110 Kent, WA 98032-2390, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit. The proposed project, Home Stretch Plat, is located at 11528 18th St E in Edgewood in Pierce county. This project involves 21.31 acres of soil disturbance for Residential, construction activities. The receiving water is Unnamed Wetland. Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to:

ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or

ATTN: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater

Washington State Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47696

Olympia, WA 98504-7696

IDX-1029372

April 14, 21, 2026