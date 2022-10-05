CAUSE NO. 22-2-07265-8

WRIT OF EXECUTION ON REAL PROPERTY

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUKHONA-SAAREMAA N. LOLEIT,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. SARA MALDINI AND DANNY MALDINI,

Defendant(s).

TO: SARA MALDINI AND DANNY MALDINI, Judgment Debtor: A WRIT OF EXECUTION ON REAL PROPERTY has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: TO THE SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON, Greetings:

YOU ARE COMMANDED to satisfy the judgment entered herein out of the real property of the defendant-judgment debtor, Sara Maldini and Danny Maldini, the required affidavit having been filed wit the court on August 19, 2022, showing that insufficient nonexempt personal property of the defendant-judgment debtor has been found to satisfy the judgment in full.

The judgment was entered in the Superior Court for the County of Thurston, in favor of Plaintiff, Sukhona Saaremaa N. Loleit, against Defendants Sara Maldini and Danny Maldini on December 23, 2021 as follows:

Principal amount $1,613,669.62

Interest at 12% per annum until paid $119,451.89

Costs and attorney fees in the amount of $11,556.65

With interest until paid $855.48

Increased Costs $0.00

Total Amount currently owed $1,745,533.64

The Judgment was recorded in Thurston County under recording number 21-2-30323-34.

WITNESS the Honorable PHILIP K SORENSEN, Judge of the said Superior Court, and seal thereof, this 29 day of September, 2022.

CONSTANCE R. WHITE, COUNTY CLERK

By Amanda Perez, Deputy The sale date has been set for NOVEMBER 18, 2022. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

SCHEFTER & FRAWLEY, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

JOE D. FRAWLEY, ATTORNEY

1415 COLLEGE ST SE LACEY, WA. 98503

(360) 491-6666

IDX-964283

October 5, 12, 19, 26, November 2, 9, 2022