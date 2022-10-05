Cause No. 22-2-07265-8

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SUKHONA-SAAREMAA N.. LOLEIT,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

SARA MALDINI AND DANNY MALDINI,

Defendant(s).

TO: SARA MALDINI AND DANNY MALDINI, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3324 232ND STREET E, SPANAWAY, WA 98387.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $1,744,678.16 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 3, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 4 OF PIERCE COUNTY SHORT PLAT NO. RECORDED MARCH 24, 2005 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200503245015 WHICH SUPERSEDES SHORT PLAT RECORDED MAY 8, 1986 UNDER RECORDING NO. 8605080349, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

TOGETHER WITH A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON SAID SHORT PLAT.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 0318148050

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

SCHEFTER & FRAWLEY, ATTORNEYS AT LAW

JOE D. FRAWLEY, ATTORNEY

1415 COLLEGE ST SE LACEY, WA. 98503

(360)491-6666

IDX-964281

October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2022