Cause No. 22-2-07066-3
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RAFT ISLAND IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
PETER M. SYLVAIN; MARSHA E. SYLVAIN; ET AL., Defendant(s).
TO: MARSHA E. SYLVAIN, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 86 RAFT ISLAND DR NW, GIG HARBOR, WA 98335.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 6, 2023
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $14,720.11 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 9, 2022.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 27, BLOCK 3, REPLAT OF A PORTION OF TRACT N KUHN’S RAFT ISLAND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF PLATS. PAGE 3, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 4995100590
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC
J. DAVID HUHS, ATTORNEY
5806 119TH AVE SE, STE A #288 BELLEVUE, WA. 98006
(206)745-2044
IDX-966728
November 16, 23, 30, December 7, 2022