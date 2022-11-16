Cause No. 22-2-07066-3

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RAFT ISLAND IMPROVEMENT ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

PETER M. SYLVAIN; MARSHA E. SYLVAIN; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: MARSHA E. SYLVAIN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 86 RAFT ISLAND DR NW, GIG HARBOR, WA 98335.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 6, 2023

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $14,720.11 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 9, 2022.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 27, BLOCK 3, REPLAT OF A PORTION OF TRACT N KUHN’S RAFT ISLAND, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 21 OF PLATS. PAGE 3, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 4995100590

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC

J. DAVID HUHS, ATTORNEY

5806 119TH AVE SE, STE A #288 BELLEVUE, WA. 98006

(206)745-2044

IDX-966728

November 16, 23, 30, December 7, 2022