CAUSE NO. 21-2-08056-3-ORDER OF SALE

ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 21-2-08056-3

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RADIANCE HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROSEMARY OLENGINSKI AND JOHN DOE OLENGINSKI, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY; ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: ROSEMARY OLENGINSKI AND JOHN DOE OLENGINSKI, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

The Sheriff of Pierce County

1. A Judgment and Foreclosure Decree (hereinafter “Judgment”) was entered in the above-entitled court on March 28, 2022, in favor of the plaintiff, RADIANCE HOMEOWNERS’ ASSOCIATION (hereinafter “Judgment Creditor”), against defendants ROSEMARY OLENGINSKI AND JOHN DOE OLENGINSKI, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, for the sum of Fifteen Thousand Fifty-Eight and 99/100 Dollars ($15,058.99) (attorney calculation, includes supplemental judgment of $2,428.77 in favor of Judgment Creditor against Judgment Debtor), including interest to date of judgment, costs and attorney fees. The Judgment specifies that the judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

2. The Judgment is entered in Execution Docket of the Superior Court as Judgment Number: 22-9-01169-7.

3. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by the Judgment Creditor against the following described real property:

LOT(S) 429 OF RADIANCE DIVISION 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO(S) 200510035006, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON;

Assessor’s Property Tax parcel or Account Number: 6025094290

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above-described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to satisfy the Judgment, costs and accrued and increased costs, you are directed to satisfy the deficiency out of any property of the Defendants not exempt from execution. The Judgment includes a right to recover any deficiency following the sale. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW Ch. 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be: one (1) year.

You are further directed to make due return hereof within sixty days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS, the Hon. PHILIP K SORENSEN Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 10 day of May, 2022, at Tacoma, Washington.

Presented by:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

Dean H. Pody, WSBA 27585

Patrick M. McDonald WSBA 36615

Christopher R. Chicoine,

WSBA 45740

1200 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1410

Seattle, WA 98101-3106

206-467-1559

This writ is endorsed an additional 30 days for the purpose of conducting the sale.

/s/ Christopher R. Chicoine

CONSTANCE R. WHITE

Superior Court Clerk

By: Amanda Perez

Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGEMENT #

21-9-01169-7

The sale date has been set for JULY 8, 2022. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-955098

May 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2022