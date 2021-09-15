CAUSE NO. 20-2-07945-1

ORDER OF SALE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ROSEDALE RIDGE HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RITA S. CALLENDER AND JOHN DOE CALLENDER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY,

Defendant(s).

TO: RITA S. CALLENDER AND JOHN DOE CALLENDER, WIFE AND HUSBAND, AND THEIR MARITAL COMMUNITY, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Sheriff of Pierce County

1. A Judgment and Foreclosure Decree (hereinafter “Judgment”) was entered in the above-entitled court on February 12, 2021, in favor of the plaintiff, ROSEDALE RIDGE HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION (hereinafter “Judgment Creditor”), against defendants RITA S. CALLENDER and JOHN DOE CALLENDER, wife and husband, and their marital community, for the sum of Twenty One Thousand Seven Hundred Fifty-Nine and 87/100 Dollars ($21,759.87) (attorney calculation), including interest to date of judgment, costs and attorney fees. The Judgment specifies that the judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

2. The Judgment is entered in Execution Docket of the Superior Court as Judgment Number: 21-9-00445-5.

3. The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by the Judgment Creditor against the following described real property:

PARCEL A: LOT 27 OF ROSEDALE RIDGE DIVISION II, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED MAY 9, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200105095002, AND AMENDED BY AFFIDAVIT OF MINOR CORRECTION OF SURVEY RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200110180989, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS CREATED BY INSTRUMENT RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9812100497, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL C: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON ROSEDALE RIDGE DIVISION II, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED MAY 9, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200105095002, AND AS AMENDED BY AFFIDAVIT OF MINOR CORRECTION OF SURVEY RECORDED OCTOBER 18, 2001, UNDER RECORDING NO. 200110180989, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL D: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS AS DELINEATED ON ROSEDALE RIDGE DIVISION III, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED NOVEMBER 21, 2001 UNDER RECORDING NO. 200111215002, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel or Account Number: 3000680270;

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above-described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to satisfy the Judgment, costs and accrued and increased costs, you are directed to satisfy the deficiency out of any property of the Defendants not exempt from execution. The Judgment includes a right to recover any deficiency following the sale. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW Ch. 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be: one (1) year.

You are further directed to make due return hereof within sixty days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS, the Hon. Garold E. Johnson Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed this 26 day of August, 2021, at Tacoma, Washington.

Presented by:

PODY & MCDONALD, PLLC

/s/ Matthew G. Stamper

Dean H. Pody, WSBA 27585

Patrick M. McDonald WSBA 36615

Matthew G. Stamper, WSBA 46685

1200 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1410

Seattle, WA 98101-3106

206-467-1559

This writ is endorsed an additional 30 days for the purpose of conducting the sale.

/s/ Matthew G. Stamper

Kevin Stock

Superior Court Clerk

By: Amanda Perez

Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGEMENT # 21-9-00445-5 The sale date has been set for November 5, 2021. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

September 15, 22, 29, October 6, 13, 20, 2021