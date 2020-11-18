Cause No. 20-2-06450-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
TERRACE VIEW TOWNHOMES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
RICARDO J. ALVAREZ PENA, AND JANE OR JOHN DOE ALVAREZ PENA, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, Defendant(s).
TO: RICARDO J. ALVAREZ PENA AND JANE OR JOHN DOE ALVAREZ PENA, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6108 ALEXANDER AVE. SE, AUBURN, WA 98092.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, January 8, 2021
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,734.98 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 9, 2020.
BRENT J. BOMKAMP
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 45, TERRACE VIEW TOWNHOMES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MAY 18, 2007 UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200705185004, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 7002200450
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N
SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-913276
November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 2020