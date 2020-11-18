Cause No. 20-2-06450-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

TERRACE VIEW TOWNHOMES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

RICARDO J. ALVAREZ PENA, AND JANE OR JOHN DOE ALVAREZ PENA, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF, Defendant(s).

TO: RICARDO J. ALVAREZ PENA AND JANE OR JOHN DOE ALVAREZ PENA, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 6108 ALEXANDER AVE. SE, AUBURN, WA 98092.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $7,734.98 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, November 9, 2020.

BRENT J. BOMKAMP

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 45, TERRACE VIEW TOWNHOMES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED MAY 18, 2007 UNDER PIERCE COUNTY RECORDING NO. 200705185004, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 7002200450

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N

SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

IDX-913276

November 18, 25, December 2, 9, 2020