CAUSE NO. 20-2-06018-1-ORDER OF SALE

ORDER OF SALE

CAUSE NO. 20-2-06018-1

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

HUSAIN ALBERMANY AND ALVERTA ALBERMANY, HUSBAND AND WIFE, ET AL., Defendant(s).

TO: HUSAIN ALBERMANY AND ALVERTA ALBERMANY, IN REM, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows:

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: The Pierce County Sheriff

A Judgment and an Order of Lien Foreclosure and Priority in Rem (hereinafter “Judgment”) as to Defendants Husain Albermany and Alverta Albermany was entered in the above entitled court on March 5, 2021, in favor of Plaintiff, for the sum of $10,485.80, plus the Pierce County Sheriff’s Fee of $575.00 and the filing for this Order of Sale in the sum of $26.00 for a current judgment balance total of $11,086.80. The Judgment specifies that the Judgment amounts shall bear interest at the rate of 12% per annum.

The Judgment is a foreclosure of a lien filed by Plaintiff against the following described real property commonly known as:

21408 42ND AVENUE EAST, SPANAWAY, WA 98387 and legally described as:

LOT 172, CLASSIC VIEW ESTATES, PHASE II, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED UNDER AUDITOR’S FILE NO. 9309020364, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

THEREFORE, in the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded to seize and sell the above described property, forthwith, and without appraisement, in the manner provided by law. The sale is exempt from homestead under RCW 6.13. The redemption period following the sale shall be eight (8) months.

You are further directed to make due return hereof within 60 days, showing how you have executed the same.

WITNESS the Honorable PHILIP K SORENSEN, Judge of the Superior Court and seal of said Court, affixed on March 31, 2021, at Tacoma, Washington

KEVIN STOCK, Superior Court Clerk

By Jerry Grabar, Deputy Clerk

ENTERED JUDGMENT #21-9-00632-6

The sale date has been set for June 11, 2021. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

THIS ORDER IS EXTENDED 30 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SALE.

OSERAN HAHN, P.S.

DAVID M. TALL, ATTORNEY

929 108TH AVENUE NE, SUITE 1200 BELLEVUE, WA. 98004

(425)455-3900

IDX-925401

April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26, June 2, 2021