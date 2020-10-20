Cause No. 20-2-05628-1SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OFSALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Cause No. 20-2-05628-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JENNIFER A. MOON, AND JOHN OR JANE DOE MOON, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,
Defendant(s).
TO: JENNIFER A. MOON & JOHN/JANE DOE MOON, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, December 4, 2020
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,953.56 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 16, 2020.
BRENT J. BOMKAMP
SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
LOT 145, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 16, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 39 OF PLATS AT PAGES 12 THROUGH 15, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON
PARCEL NO.: 5018041450
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC
LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY
10310 AURORA AVE N
SEATTLE, WA. 98133
(206)633-1520
IDX-911619
October 20, 27, November 3, 10, 2020