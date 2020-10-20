Cause No. 20-2-05628-1SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OFSALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Cause No. 20-2-05628-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

RIVIERA COMMUNITY CLUB INC., A WASHINGTON NON-PROFIT CORPORATION, Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JENNIFER A. MOON, AND JOHN OR JANE DOE MOON, SPOUSES, DEVISEES, DOMESTIC-PARTNERS, AND THE MARITAL OR QUASI-MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPOSED THEREOF,

Defendant(s).

TO: JENNIFER A. MOON & JOHN/JANE DOE MOON, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, December 4, 2020

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $8,953.56 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, October 16, 2020.

BRENT J. BOMKAMP

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A. Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 145, LAKE JOSEPHINE RIVIERA NO. 16, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN VOLUME 39 OF PLATS AT PAGES 12 THROUGH 15, INCLUSIVE, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON

PARCEL NO.: 5018041450

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

CONDOMINIUM LAW GROUP, PLLC

LISA MCMAHON-MYHRAN, ATTORNEY

10310 AURORA AVE N

SEATTLE, WA. 98133

(206)633-1520

