Cause No. 19-2-08762-1
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC,
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ROBERT G. TORREZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT G. TORREZ; REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET; CITY OF LAKEWOOD; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,
Defendant(s).
TO: ROBERT G. TORREZ AND REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET, Judgment Debtor(s).
The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action The property is unimproved, and the common address is 8209 MAPLE STREET SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.
The sale of the above described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
2nd Floor Entry Plaza
The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $137,833.08 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:
Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 9, 2024.
ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.
By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy
Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,
Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402
(253) 798 7520
See legal description below or reverse:
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
THE NORTHWESTERLY 50 FEET OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY 130 FEET OF LOT 7, BLOCK 31, AMERICAN LAKE, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS AT PAGES 28 AND 29, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; EXCEPT THE NORTHEASTERLY 27 FEET OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.
PARCEL NO.: 2200002211
ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:
GHIDOTTI BERGER LLP
RYAN M. CARSON, ATTORNEY
1444 RAILROAD AVE STE 236 EDMONDS, WA. 98020
(949)427-2010
IDX-1002457
September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2024