Cause No. 19-2-08762-1

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

ROBERT G. TORREZ; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT G. TORREZ; REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET; CITY OF LAKEWOOD; OCCUPANTS OF THE PREMISES,

Defendant(s).

TO: ROBERT G. TORREZ AND REBECCA L. TORREZ AKA REBECCA L. STREET, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action The property is unimproved, and the common address is 8209 MAPLE STREET SW, LAKEWOOD, WA 98498.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, November 1, 2024

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $137,833.08 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, September 9, 2024.

ED TROYER, SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves, Deputy

Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203, Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

THE NORTHWESTERLY 50 FEET OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY 130 FEET OF LOT 7, BLOCK 31, AMERICAN LAKE, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 9 OF PLATS AT PAGES 28 AND 29, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; EXCEPT THE NORTHEASTERLY 27 FEET OF THE SOUTHEASTERLY 20 FEET THEREOF. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF LAKEWOOD, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 2200002211

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

GHIDOTTI BERGER LLP

RYAN M. CARSON, ATTORNEY

1444 RAILROAD AVE STE 236 EDMONDS, WA. 98020

(949)427-2010

IDX-1002457

September 18, 25, October 2, 9, 2024