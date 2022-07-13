CAUSE NO. 17-2-08092-1

ORDER OF SALE ON REAL

PROPERTY

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF PIERCE

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH WELLS FARGO BANK SOUTHWEST, N.A. FORMERLY KNOWN AS WACHOVIA MORTGAGE, FSB FORMERLY KNOWN AS WORLD SAVINGS BANK, FSB,

Plaintiff(s),

vs. MARK E. WALKER, ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: MARK E. WALKER, Judgment Debtor: An ORDER OF SALE has been issued in the above captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pierce County, commanding the sheriff as follows: TO PIERCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT: On June 21, 2019, WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER WITH WELLS FARGO BANK SOUTHWEST, N.A. FORMERLY KNOWN AS WACHOVIA MORTGAGE, FSB FORMERLY KNOWN AS WORLD SAVINGS BANK, FSB, obtained a Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, Pierce County in Case No. 17-2-08092-1 against MARK E. WALKER, NEXTITLE; VAL GOINS; CALEB WRIGHT; TUSCANY AT NORTHSHORE COUNTRY CLUB HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION; JIM DIERST; ALL PARTIES CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY LOCATED AT 3802 SPYGLASS DRIVE NE, TACOMA, WA 98422 (“Defendants”) (“Judgment” or “the Judgment”). The total amount actually due under the money award or declaration of amount due in this matter and detailed in the Judgment is:

1. $752,762.73 is the amount of the Judgment; plus

2. $43,335.00 is the amount in the Judgment for attorney’s fees; plus

3. $2,504.26 is the amount in the Judgment for litigation costs; and

4. $50,007.00 is the current amount for pre and post-judgment interest not included in the amount of the Judgment above but awarded therein. (calculated at the rate of $50.95 per diem from June 15, 2019 through May 9, 2022;

For a total of $852,608.99 through May 9, 2022, plus continuing interest at the above rate through sale; post-judgment advances made by Plaintiff to protect the Property prior to the Sheriff’s foreclosure sale; post-judgment Sheriff fees and costs; and post judgment attorneys’ fees and costs incurred through the Motion to Confirm the Sale hearing, which is currently of an unknown amount.

It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that in satisfaction of said Judgment (or if deficiency was not waived, whole or partial satisfaction of said Judgment) the real property, land, and premises located at 3802 SPYGLASS DR NE, TACOMA, WA 98422 and legally described as follows:

LOT 87, NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION II, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED UNDER RECORDING NO. 9403240358, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON

(“Subject Property”) referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment. If the Subject Property is in the hands of a personal representative, heir, devisee, legatee, tenant, or trustee, you are required to satisfy (or partially satisfy) the judgment out of the Subject Property.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property and apply the proceeds of said sale as directed in said Judgment and Decree and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment and the provisions of Washington Law.

As requested by undersigned counsel for the judgment creditor, this writ shall be automatically extended for an additional thirty (30) days beyond the sixty (60) days mandated by RCW 6.17.120 to facilitate the sale of the Subject Property.

No redemption period applies to the sale of the Subject Property in accordance with RCW 61.12.093 because Plaintiff waived all deficiency rights related to the Subject Property, the Subject Loan is more than six (6) months in default, and the Subject Property has been abandoned by the Borrower and unoccupied for more than six (6) months.

WITNESS my hand and official seal this 2 Day of June, 2022.

Superior Court, PIERCE

By: Amanda Perez, Deputy Clerk

Presented by:

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

SHANNON K. CALT, ATTORNEY

1050 SW 6TH AVE, STE 1100 PORTLAND, OR. 97204

Tel: (858) 750-7600

Fax: (503) 222-2260

SCALT@ALDRIDGEPITE.COM

Attorneys for Judgment Creditor

Entered Judgment #19-9-04942-2 The sale date has been set for August 26, 2022. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.

IDX-958589

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 2022