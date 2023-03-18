Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2022-00290030-Summons by Publication

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2022-0029/0030 Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing

TO: Rigoberto Zamora-Case Case Name: In re: A. & D. Zamora-Case (DOB(s): 09/06/2005, 01/17/2007; Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. RIGOBERTO ZAMORA-CALVO, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

An Adjudicatory Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 04/20/2023 at 9:00 AM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner and file with this Court proof of service. At the formal adjudicatory hearing, the Petitioner must prove that the allegations raised in the petition are more likely true than not and that the best interests of the child(ren) will be served by continued Court intervention. The Court will either find the allegations of the petition to be true or dismiss the petition, unless continued to allow the presentation of further evidence.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you. Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5532 for more information about your child(ren). If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

Número de caso: PUY-CW-CW-2022-0029/0030

Naturaleza del caso: Petición de protección del niño/familia – Audiencia adjudicatoria

PARA: Rigoberto Zamora-Caso

Nombre del caso: In re: A. & D. Zamora-Caso (fecha(s): 06/09/2005, 17/01/2007; Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Demandante, v. RIGOBERTO ZAMORA-CALVO, Demandado(s) .

USTED ES CONVOCADO a comparecer de forma remota y responder a la petición civil presentada por el peticionario mencionado anteriormente en el Tribunal de la Tribu Puyallup de Indios en la Reserva Indígena Puyallup, ubicada en 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404.

TENGA EN CUENTA que todas las audiencias se llevarán a cabo a través de una conferencia remota hasta nuevo aviso. Debe comunicarse con el Tribunal al (253) 680-5585 al menos veinticuatro (24) horas antes de su audiencia para recibir información sobre la conferencia.

Una Audiencia Adjudicatoria está programada en este Tribunal el 20/04/2023 a las 9:00 AM.

Deberá contestar (responder por escrito a la demanda civil) dentro de los veinte (20) días siguientes a la fecha de la primera publicación de la presente convocatoria. Debe entregar una copia de su respuesta al peticionario y presentar ante este Tribunal prueba de entrega.

En la audiencia de adjudicación formal, el peticionario debe demostrar que las alegaciones planteadas en la petición tienen más probabilidad de ser verdaderas que falsas y que la continuación de la intervención del Tribunal servirá a los mejores intereses de los niños. El Tribunal determinará que las alegaciones de la petición son verdaderas o desestimará la petición, a menos que continúe permitiendo la presentación de más pruebas.

Tiene derecho a representación legal por su propia cuenta y esfuerzo.

Si no comparece, el tribunal puede determinar que usted no ha comparecido y dictar un fallo en rebeldía en su contra.

Las copias de las presentaciones del caso están disponibles en el Tribunal. Puede llamar a Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services al (253) 680-5532 para obtener más información sobre su(s) hijo(s). Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con la Oficina del Secretario del Tribunal al (253) 680-5585.

IDX-973486

March 20, 27, April 3, 2023