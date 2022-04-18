Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2022-0010-Protection Petition

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2022-0010

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Adjudicatory Hearing

TO: Chrystal Hare a.k.a. Chrystal Hoss

Case Name: In re: R.S. (DOB: 02/06/2005); Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. CHRYSTAL HARE AKA CHRYSTAL HOSS, JUSTIN SATIACUM, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. An Adjudicatory Hearing is scheduled in this Court on Thursday, 06/16/2022 at 10:00 AM. The Child/Family Protection Petition was filed on 03/11/2022. At the formal adjudicatory hearing, the Petitioner must prove that the allegations raised in the petition are more likely true than not and that the best interests of the child will be served by continued Court intervention. The Court will either find the allegations of the petition to be true or dismiss the petition, unless continued to allow the presentation of further evidence.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you. Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. You may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5532 for more information about your child. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-952620

April 18, 25, May 2, 2022