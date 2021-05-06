Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0010-Child-Family Protection Petition

Case #: PUY-CW-CW-2021-0010

Nature of Case: Child/Family Protection Petition – Initial Hearing

TO: Unknown Father Case Name: In re: W.A.D. (DOB(s): 05/26/2016); Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Petitioner, v. TABITHA ANNE DOLEMAN, UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent(s). YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the child/family pettion filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court is closed to the public and all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court Administrator at (253) 680-5585 at least twenty-four (24) hours before your hearing to receive conference information.

An Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on Thursday June 10th, 2021 at 3:00 PM. The parties may call Puyallup Tribe Children’s Services at (253) 680-5532 for more information about their child(ren). The parties have the right to legal representation at their own expense and effort. This Court has a list of attorneys and lay advocates who are admitted to practice in this Court available online.

NOTICE PURSUANT TO PTC 7.04.750

THIS COURT MAY FIND THE PARENT, GUARDIAN OR CUSTODIAN IN DEFAULT FOR FAILURE TO RESPOND OR APPEAR AT A COURT HEARING. THIS MAY RESULT IN YOUR CHILD(REN) BEING PLACED IN ANOTHER HOME AND THE PARENT ORDERED TO CORRECT CERTAIN PROBLEMS. PTC 7.04.730.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-926563

May 6, 13, 20, 2021