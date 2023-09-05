Case #: PUY-CV-RPPI-2023-0089

Nature of Case: Per Capita

TO: Joanne Lewis Case Name: In re: I. J. K. (DOB(s): 09/09/2006 ); PUYALLUP TRIBE REPRESENTATIVE PAYMENT PROGRAM, Petitioner(s) v. FREDDIE ALLEN KALAMA SR., JOANNE RAE LEWIS, Respondent(s).

YOU ARE SUMMONED to appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 10/17/2023 at 1:30 PM. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court proof of service.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort. If you fail to appear, the Court may find you default and enter a default judgment against you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-983446

September 5, 12, 19, 2023