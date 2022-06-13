Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2022-0045-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2022-0045

Nature of Case: Protection Order

TO: Joanna Velleda Case Name: KYLIE MAE REED, Petitioner(s) v. JOANNA VELLEDA, Respondent(s).

YOU ARE SUMMONED to remotely appear and respond to the civil petition filed by the above-named Petitioner(s) in the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, located at 1451 E 31st Street Tacoma, WA 98404. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE all hearings shall be held via remote conference until further notice. You must contact the Court at (253) 680-5585 at least one court day before your hearing to receive conference information.

A(n) Initial Hearing is scheduled in this Court on 07/11/2022 at 2:00 PM. A temporary protection order may have already been issued against you. You must answer (respond in writing to the civil petition) within twenty (20) days after the date of the first publication of this summons. You must serve a copy of your answer on the Petitioner(s) and file with this Court proof of service.

This is an expedited witness hearing and it will not be continued absent extraordinary circumstances. If you object to the issuance of a protection order against you, then you must appear at the hearing to defend against the allegations contained in the petition and to present any evidence you believe necessary for the Court to make an appropriate ruling.

You have the right to legal representation at your own expense and effort.

If you fail to appear, the Court may find you in default and enter a protection order against you for a period not exceeding one year. A protection order will restrain you from certain conduct and may have other adverse legal effects for you.

Copies of the case filings are available at the Court. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-956559

June 13, 20, 27, 2022