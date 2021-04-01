Notice of Petition

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0018-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0018-Protection Order

by Ken Spurrell

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0018

Nature of Case: Protection Order

Case Name: Aysha Youell, Petitioner v. Floyd Lee Youell, Respondent

Protected Party: Aysha Youell

TO: Floyd Lee Youell

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on March 5, 2022.

This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement. Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

IDX-923555

April 1, 8, 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0009-Protection Order
Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0009-Protection Order
 By Ken Spurrell
Case #: PUY-CV-CUST-2020-0163-Custody Case
Case #: PUY-CV-CUST-2020-0163-Custody Case
 By Ken Spurrell
NO. 18-4-00384-1-NOTICE OF HEARING
NO. 18-4-00384-1-NOTICE OF HEARING
 By Ken Spurrell
Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0023-Protection Order
Case Number: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0023-Protection Order
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE