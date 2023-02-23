Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0012-Protection Order

Case #: PUY-CV-PO-2021-0012

Nature of Case:

Protection Order

Case Name:

AH-BEAD-SOOT, Petitioner(s)

v.

ASA OKELLY ARCHER,

Respondent(s).

Protected Party(ies): Ah-Bead-Soot, K.A. (DOB 05/04/2017), S.A. (05/18/2020)

TO: Asa O’Kelly Archer

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE the Court of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians entered a Protection Order against you in the above-entitled case, which expires on 02/10/2024.

This Protection Order restrains you from certain conduct and may also have other adverse legal effects for you. This Protection Order was forwarded to Pierce County for enforcement.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT, a hearing for the above entitled case has been scheduled in the Puyallup Tribal Court on the Puyallup Indian Reservation, which is located at 1451 E. 31st Street, Tacoma, Washington 98404.

A Review Hearing for this matter is scheduled in this Court on WEDNESDAY, 01/10/2024

at 10:00 AM.

Copies of this Protection Order and all other case filings are available at the Court Clerk’s Office located at 1451 E. 31st St., Tacoma, WA 98404. If you have any questions, please contact the Court Clerk’s Office at (253) 680-5585.

February 23, March 2, 9, 2023