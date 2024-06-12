NO. 22-4-01055-2

NOTICE OF HEARING

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of JOYCE E. HUSTON, Deceased,

TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and

TO: Mark Hauenstein

W11260 US Highway 10

Prescott, WI 54021-7504

TO: Rehmke, Andreve, P.S.

1021 Regents Blvd.

Fircrest, WA 98466

MATTER: Hearing on Petition for Order Approving Final Report and Accounting and Petition to Close Estate, Distribute Assets, Exonerate Bond, if any, and Discharge Administrator.

DATE OF HEARING: Monday, July 15, 2024

1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.

2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:

Date: Monday, July 15, 2024

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Place: Pierce County Superior

Court,

930 Tacoma Avenue So.

Tacoma, WA 98402

Dated: this 6 day of June, 2024.

LAW OFFICES OF

JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC

/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004

Attorney and Administrator

3645 North Pearl Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

253-756-0459

IDX-997633

June 12, 2024