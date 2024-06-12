NO. 22-4-01055-2
NOTICE OF HEARING
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of JOYCE E. HUSTON, Deceased,
TO CLERK OF THE COURT; and
TO: Mark Hauenstein
W11260 US Highway 10
Prescott, WI 54021-7504
TO: Rehmke, Andreve, P.S.
1021 Regents Blvd.
Fircrest, WA 98466
MATTER: Hearing on Petition for Order Approving Final Report and Accounting and Petition to Close Estate, Distribute Assets, Exonerate Bond, if any, and Discharge Administrator.
DATE OF HEARING: Monday, July 15, 2024
1. Please note that this case will be heard on the probate calendar for hearing on the date set out below.
2. A hearing has been set for the following date, time and place:
Date: Monday, July 15, 2024
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Place: Pierce County Superior
Court,
930 Tacoma Avenue So.
Tacoma, WA 98402
Dated: this 6 day of June, 2024.
LAW OFFICES OF
JAMES H. BUSH, PLLC
/s/James H. Bush, WSBA #8004
Attorney and Administrator
3645 North Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
253-756-0459
IDX-997633
June 12, 2024